Is This the END of the GOLD Bull Market?

I recently had the pleasure of meeting up in person with my friend, fellow investor, and podcaster Tom Bodrovics. We spent a few days adventuring in the mountains and on my family farm — plenty of time for great conversations. Coincidentally, our visit happened just as gold experienced its largest single-day correction in over a decade, which made our discussions even more engaging.

We talked about metals, conviction, endurance, and patience — themes that often come up in our chats. This video is a recording of one of those conversations, and I wanted to share it with you because it captures the essence of how Tom and I usually talk.

Enjoy the discussion, and be sure to check out Tom’s new channel, Competent Man — we also recorded an hour-long interview for his show where I was the guest.

