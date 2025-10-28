Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Is This the END of the GOLD Bull Market?

Tom Bodrovics Happy Hour with Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike's avatar
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics's avatar
Parallel Mike
and
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Oct 28, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

I recently had the pleasure of meeting up in person with my friend, fellow investor, and podcaster Tom Bodrovics. We spent a few days adventuring in the mountains and on my family farm — plenty of time for great conversations. Coincidentally, our visit happened just as gold experienced its largest single-day correction in over a decade, which made our discussions even more engaging.

We talked about metals, conviction, endurance, and patience — themes that often come up in our chats. This video is a recording of one of those conversations, and I wanted to share it with you because it captures the essence of how Tom and I usually talk.

Enjoy the discussion, and be sure to check out Tom’s new channel, Competent Man — we also recorded an hour-long interview for his show where I was the guest.

Tom Bodrovics
By Competent man - Tom Bodrovics

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Parallel Mike
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture