The Money Changers Tried To Kill The Bull Market

Yesterday we saw a pretty substantial move down in commodities and metals that caught a lot of people off guard. Gold and silver both got hit hard, with silver taking the worst of it — down roughly 10% during the lows, and gold finish the day down around 4.5%. That’s a serious single day correction by any measure.

A big part of what drove this sell-off was the CME raising margin requirements on gold and silver futures. When margins go up, leveraged traders are forced to either put up more cash or liquidate positions — and after such a strong, parabolic run, that liquidation snowballed fast.

But already, the big question everyone’s asking is: Is this the end of the bull market in precious metals?

And the short answer is no — it isn’t. For those who understand the metals, and their role in the financial reset, it was never a question to begin with. Whilst the recent pull back looks dramatic, it’s more about positioning, leverage, and technical pressure than any real change in the underlying fundamentals.

As I have discussed before, nasty corrections like this are common in bull markets, especially after big run ups in price. In fact, the worst ever corrections in both metals came during the greatest bull market of the modern era: the 1970’s. Rather than ignore the pull backs however, I think we should use them as a chance to educate those who still don’t quite get the metals.

So in the latest episode of the show I zoom out from the recent decline and remind us all of the 10,000 ft view. And why far greater moves are ahead of us—to the upside.



