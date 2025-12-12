Silvers Rise Presages the Collapse of Western Society

Hey everyone,
Right now we’re living through the best of times and the worst of times. The good news is that metals are soaring; the bad news is that the worrying economic and financial data suggest tougher times may be ahead.
In tonight’s show, I take a light-hearted look at how quickly our currencies are devaluing against the metals, and then I discuss what might come next.
SUBSCRIBERS ONLY CONSULTATION OFFER
In recent weeks I’ve received a number of enquiries regarding my availability for 1–2–1 consultations. For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in. From managing the Great Taking and a potential gold confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B and preparing to become more self-sufficient.
Normally, I only offer a limited number of consultation slots each month, but given what is unfolding, I am opening my diary in January 2026 to focus on consultations. My ambition for 2026 is to help as many people as possible protect their wealth and as a thank you to my subscribers for their support in 2025, the first 5 bookings of 2026 will receive a 20% discount. This is the first time I have ever discounted my consultations.
As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. This offer is only valid for bookings made between December 14th–January 31st. The discount can be accessed via the link below.
God bless
Mike
As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.
Watch my work on YouTube
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.