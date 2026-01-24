Europeans Who Lived Through Hyperinflation are Noticing The Warning Signs

Hello everybody,

With silver reaching $100 per ounce heading into the weekend, and gold not far behind at just under $5,000, it’s worth taking a closer look at who is buying, who is selling, and what this divergence in behavior might be telling us.

After speaking with dealers across Europe and the United States, a clear disparity is emerging. In the U.S., many investors are buying the trend through ETFs, as a short term trade, while simultaneously selling physical metals.

Meanwhile, in central and eastern Europe, demand for physical bullion held in personal possession is experiencing unprecedented year-on-year growth. For many in this region, the current environment is triggering memories of warning signs that preceded hyperinflation and financial catastrophes.

So who is correct?

For those in the West who have never lived through such periods, it’s natural to assume that gold and silver will eventually disappoint and that conditions will return to normal. But that assumption could well be based on recency bias.

Whilst volatility is inevitable, and pullbacks—particularly in silver—are part of the process. Attempting to time these moves during a monetary reset is dangerous. Especially with your core physical holdings.

Ultimately, physical precious metals are the best liferaft in what increasingly resembles a potentially world-changing storm. In the latest episode, we acknowledge the significance of triple-digit silver and new all-time highs in gold, while also exploring why this may not be the moment to sell your liferaft for paper.

Take care,

Mike

