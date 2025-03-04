Walking The Narrow Path & Overcoming Adversity with Ezra Millington

1× 0:00 -51:04

In episode 102, we’re joined once again by past guest Ezra Millington to explore what it truly means to walk the narrow path and transform adversity into strength.

Ezra shares his powerful journey of growing up without knowing his parents and how an early childhood vision foretold his future—a future marked by both great success and sudden loss. Which included Ezra’s athletic career coming to an abrupt end due to a life threatening injury, and then later the loss of his vision in one eye, something Ezra understood as a spiritual attack.

This episode is a compelling reminder of the inner strength we all possess, encouraging us to draw wisdom from our past and stay steadfast on the narrow path, even as the world around us grows increasingly chaotic.

