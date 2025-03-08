Tariffs, Rumors of Tariffs & The New World Order

Hey everyone,

We’re back with another edition of the newsletter, and in this one, we dive into the shifting world order under TRUMP 2.0. Things are certainly happening fast, and it’s clear that the global landscape is being reshaped right before our eyes, with major consequences for the monetary system, precious metals, commodities and perhaps even the borders of nations!

So I’m sharing my thoughts—still evolving—on everything we’ve seen thus far. Enjoy, and please leave any questions you'd like me to answer in an upcoming Q&A newsletter below!

Mike