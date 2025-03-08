Parallel Systems Broadcast
Paid Subscriber Lounge
Tariffs, Rumors of Tariffs & The New World Order
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -8:31
-8:31

Tariffs, Rumors of Tariffs & The New World Order

Audio Newsletter
Parallel Mike
Mar 08, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Hey everyone,

We’re back with another edition of the newsletter, and in this one, we dive into the shifting world order under TRUMP 2.0. Things are certainly happening fast, and it’s clear that the global landscape is being reshaped right before our eyes, with major consequences for the monetary system, precious metals, commodities and perhaps even the borders of nations!

So I’m sharing my thoughts—still evolving—on everything we’ve seen thus far. Enjoy, and please leave any questions you'd like me to answer in an upcoming Q&A newsletter below!

Mike

This post is for paid subscribers

Parallel Systems Broadcast
Paid Subscriber Lounge
This is an exclusive zone with premium content that features audio newsletters, posts and links for Monthly Cognitive Dissidents Live Q&As
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Parallel Mike
Recent Episodes
Cognitive Dissidents Live Q&A Recording from February 19th
  Parallel MikeGeopolitics & Empire, and Monica Perez
Gold, Revaluation & The Sovereign Wealth Funds Hidden Objective!
  Parallel Mike
The Bank of England Speaks!
  Parallel Mike
Stargate...America's Great Leap Forward Into Transhumanism
  Parallel Mike
Cognitive Dissidents Live Q&A Recording from January 23rd
  Parallel MikeGeopolitics & Empire, and Monica Perez
The LA Fires...You Have 5 Minutes To Get Out
  Parallel Mike
Mike's 2024 Year In Review & Predictions For 2025
  Parallel Mike