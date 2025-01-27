Reclaiming The Earth: Sovereignty, Community & Self Reliance with Gabriel Miguel

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.
Across the world, a powerful movement is taking root: people are returning to the land to reclaim their birthright. They are choosing freedom, sovereignty, and a life guided only by their connection to the Creator. These pioneers are growing their own food, building thriving communities, homeschooling their children, and detoxifying—mentally and physically—from generations of systemic control and environmental poisoning. While diverse in expression, these movements are united by one common thread: the unrelenting thirst for true freedom.
In tonight’s episode, we meet one of the visionaries at the forefront of this transformation in Gabriel Miguel. Gabriel is a leading voice in the Ringing Cedars movement, a phenomenon originating in Russia and spreading through Slavic countries. This movement promotes kinship homesteads, self-reliance, and a return to harmony with the natural world. Now, it’s gaining traction in the West as more people opt out of a crumbling system and embrace a life of abundance and autonomy.
In Episode 96, we dive deep into the heart of this movement. Together with Gabriel, we’ll explore its origins, its vision for the future, and related topics like natural health, land sovereignty, and the power of community.
GUEST LINKS
Website: https://anastasia.foundation/
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@anastasiafoundation
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Patreon member to listen to Weekly Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l
Thanks for listening and take care,
Mike
Share this post