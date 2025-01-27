Playback speed
Reclaiming The Earth: Sovereignty, Community & Self Reliance with Gabriel Miguel

Parallel Mike Podcast #96
Parallel Mike
Jan 27, 2025
1
Transcript

Across the world, a powerful movement is taking root: people are returning to the land to reclaim their birthright. They are choosing freedom, sovereignty, and a life guided only by their connection to the Creator. These pioneers are growing their own food, building thriving communities, homeschooling their children, and detoxifying—mentally and physically—from generations of systemic control and environmental poisoning. While diverse in expression, these movements are united by one common thread: the unrelenting thirst for true freedom.

In tonight’s episode, we meet one of the visionaries at the forefront of this transformation in Gabriel Miguel. Gabriel is a leading voice in the Ringing Cedars movement, a phenomenon originating in Russia and spreading through Slavic countries. This movement promotes kinship homesteads, self-reliance, and a return to harmony with the natural world. Now, it’s gaining traction in the West as more people opt out of a crumbling system and embrace a life of abundance and autonomy.

In Episode 96, we dive deep into the heart of this movement. Together with Gabriel, we’ll explore its origins, its vision for the future, and related topics like natural health, land sovereignty, and the power of community.

GUEST LINKS

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Authors
Parallel Mike
