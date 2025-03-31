Playback speed
Open Source Data & How It Reveals Your Secrets with Urban Hacker

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
Mar 31, 2025
1
Transcript
Over the course of a year, how much personal information do you think you share online? Your likes, dislikes, habits, and preferences—casually posted, clicked on, or searched for. Now, stretch that over five years. Ten. A lifetime. For an entire generation growing up in a fully digital world, the trail of data is endless.

Most of us don’t stop to think about it. But some people do. In fact, they specialize in finding it—all of it. And once they have it, they can use it in ways you never intended, often without you even realizing.

Feeling uneasy? You should. But fear not, in episode 105, we sit down with a specialist in open-source intelligence—the kind of person who knows exactly how your digital footprint can be traced, analyzed, and even weaponized, to find out how it’s done and what we might do to stop it.

Guest Links

