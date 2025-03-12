Is The Everything Bubble Bursting? (Follow Up on DRW Interview)

Hi everyone,

I wanted to share some additional thoughts on my recent interview with David Rogers Webb, in which he expressed his view that market tops are in and a major decline is ahead. While this aligns with what I’ve been anticipating for some time, it’s crucial that we approach the situation with caution, rational thinking, and wisdom.

This newsletter is here to help guide you in that direction, and we’ll continue monitoring and discussing the ongoing pullback as it unfolds. For now, it's a time to reflect on how you're positioned, and ensure you are happy with where you're at. Of course, I’ll keep sharing my insights to ensure we can all better navigate whatever comes next.

Mike



Additional Info: