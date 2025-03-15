Geoengineering, Detox & The Power of Your Breath with Dr. Rob Williams

1× 0:00 -58:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

The skies above don’t look like they used to. Once-clear blue horizons are now crisscrossed with a hazy, chemical-gray grid left behind by countless planes. What’s going on up there, and more importantly, how is it affecting us? Most crucially—what can we do to protect ourselves and our families from the toxic impacts?

Thankfully, Dr. Rob Williams is here to help us make sense of it all. He breaks down the long history of geoengineering, explaining why it’s absolutely NOT a conspiracy theory, before shifting to the powerful and free strategies we can implement, to revitalize the body. From breathwork to cold plunges to mastering efficient breathing, this episode is packed with knowledge and actionable advice—including a guided meditation at the end.

Take a deep breath—this one’s essential listening!

Guest Links

Website: https://www.doctorrobwilliams.com/

Our Geoengineered Sky: https://www.ourgeoengineeringage.org/

Short Film ‘Beings Human’:

Share

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Patreon or Substack member to listen to Investing Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike