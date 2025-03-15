Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Geoengineering, Detox & The Power of Your Breath with Dr. Rob Williams

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
and
OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
Mar 15, 2025
Share
Transcript
0:00
-58:14

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

The skies above don’t look like they used to. Once-clear blue horizons are now crisscrossed with a hazy, chemical-gray grid left behind by countless planes. What’s going on up there, and more importantly, how is it affecting us? Most crucially—what can we do to protect ourselves and our families from the toxic impacts?

Thankfully, Dr. Rob Williams is here to help us make sense of it all. He breaks down the long history of geoengineering, explaining why it’s absolutely NOT a conspiracy theory, before shifting to the powerful and free strategies we can implement, to revitalize the body. From breathwork to cold plunges to mastering efficient breathing, this episode is packed with knowledge and actionable advice—including a guided meditation at the end.

Take a deep breath—this one’s essential listening!

Guest Links

Share

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Thanks for listening and take care,

Mike

Parallel Systems Broadcast
Parallel Mike Podcast
For full length episodes join https://parallelmike.com/
Authors
Parallel Mike
OGA-Our Geoengineering Age
Writes OGA Substack Subscribe
Recent Posts
Walking The Narrow Path & Overcoming Adversity with Ezra Millington
  Parallel Mike
Saturn’s Bankers Pt 4: The Mystery of the Knights Templar
  Parallel Mike
Globalists & The Temple of Solomon with Jacob Nordangård
  Parallel Mike and Jacob Nordangård
Why China & The US Are Both Facing Disaster with Britt Gillette
  Parallel Mike
Reclaiming The Earth: Sovereignty, Community & Self Reliance with Gabriel Miguel
  Parallel Mike
Solar Maximum & The Pole Reversal Cataclysm with Ben Davidson
  Parallel Mike
The Rise & Fall of the Roman Empire with Alex Petkas
  Parallel Mike and Alex Petkas