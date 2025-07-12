Will Vaulted Gold Survive a Systemic Crash?

Hi everyone,

It’s been a busy few weeks here on the farm but we are back for another listeners Q&A in which I will be answering questions sent in by members of the Parallel Systems community.



In part one I answer:

-Is the stock market safe again now the S&P has reached a new ATH?

-Is Kinesis safe for gold storage or could vaults fail in a crisis?

Then in part 2 for members I answer:

-I have never bought cryptos, was this a bad move? What do you think about it?

-How do you find good podcasts or content to listen to?

-Will silver hit a new all time high in 2025?

-What’s your thoughts on junk silver?

-How is life going over on the farm?



If you have any questions you would like answering in the next Q&A please leave them in the comments below!



-Mike

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.