Will Vaulted Gold Survive a Systemic Crash?

Hi everyone,
It’s been a busy few weeks here on the farm but we are back for another listeners Q&A in which I will be answering questions sent in by members of the Parallel Systems community.
In part one I answer:
-Is the stock market safe again now the S&P has reached a new ATH?
-Is Kinesis safe for gold storage or could vaults fail in a crisis?
Then in part 2 for members I answer:
-I have never bought cryptos, was this a bad move? What do you think about it?
-How do you find good podcasts or content to listen to?
-Will silver hit a new all time high in 2025?
-What’s your thoughts on junk silver?
-How is life going over on the farm?
-Mike
