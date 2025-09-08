Newsletter 58: Stacking The FED & The Great Gold Rush of 2025

Hi everyone,

As usual, there’s plenty to talk about. The quote often attributed to Lenin feels especially relevant right now: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” Gold continues its march toward the $4,000 mark — now just 11.5% away. With September and October historically being the strongest months for gold, could we see it hit that milestone in the coming weeks?

Morgan Stanley certainly thinks it’s possible. They’ve just raised their gold price target to $5,000/oz by 2026. In tonight’s newsletter, I’ll break down some of the major narratives driving gold higher, and why deteriorating economic conditions in the U.S. could spell a nasty surprise this month. Remember, September is also historically the worst month for the S&P 500.

In this issue, I cover:

The Recent Birth of Baby Micha ł

Trump Stacking the Federal Reserve

Tether Backstopping the U.S. Debt Ponzi

Steven Mirran’s Whitepaper & His Potential Upcoming Role at the Fed

The U.S. Taking a Stake in Intel

Platinum’s Stellar Year

As always, I look forward to reading your comments below. For members, I’ll also be hosting an upcoming Q&A session — so if you have any questions, feel free to drop them in.

