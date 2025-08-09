Newsletter 57: Who Can Drown the Slowest & the Swiss Gold Tariffs

Hi everyone,

We’re back with the latest instalment of the audio newsletter—and, unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of topics to tackle this month. But I decided to zero in on a big one: the growing signs of strain in the world’s three largest economies. And I’m talking about the real economy here, not the overinflated, liquidity-fuelled equity markets they point too to mask the cracks beneath the surface.

We’ll also look at how gold has been performing so far in 2025, and why it’s starting to feel like a rerun of the 1970s, with gold potentially going much higher from here going into the back half of the year. Is it time to dust off the flares, light a joint and go join a commune? Not quite — but the parallels to golds mega bull run are fascinating, and worth paying attention to.

And while we’re on the subject of communes, I also share with you all my recent discovery: a hidden forest community where people grow vast amounts of organic food, live outside the system, and raise their children to be pure blooded anti-statist warriors. Yes, it’s as wild as it sounds — and there’s a lesson in there for the rest of us.

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.