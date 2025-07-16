Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Gold vs Silver vs Miners: Which Will OUTPERFORM In the Reset?

Why Holding Physical Metals Is More Profitable Than The Miners
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Jul 16, 2025
Transcript

People often ask me for my opinions on investing in gold and silver miners. It’s true that I know the space well and invest in a number of these companies myself. So you might be surprised to learnt that in general, I tell people avoid them.

Why?

Because they are volatile, risky and in a gold and silver bull market—physical metals actually outperform them. And in tonight’s video I share with you some historical examples which highlights that fact, before seeing if the narrative holds up in the current bull market.

But I also share with you the moments when miners can be not just profitable, but potentially bring life changing returns. So for those who are seeking to venture into more speculative territory, I share some nuances regarding the space that you need to know.

As always, I look forward to reading your questions below and will answer some of them in a coming livestream.

Take care!

Mike


Discussion about this video

