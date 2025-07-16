Gold vs Silver vs Miners: Which Will OUTPERFORM In the Reset?

People often ask me for my opinions on investing in gold and silver miners. It’s true that I know the space well and invest in a number of these companies myself. So you might be surprised to learnt that in general, I tell people avoid them.

Why?

Because they are volatile, risky and in a gold and silver bull market—physical metals actually outperform them. And in tonight’s video I share with you some historical examples which highlights that fact, before seeing if the narrative holds up in the current bull market.

But I also share with you the moments when miners can be not just profitable, but potentially bring life changing returns. So for those who are seeking to venture into more speculative territory, I share some nuances regarding the space that you need to know.



As always, I look forward to reading your questions below and will answer some of them in a coming livestream.



Take care!



Mike



As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, Q&As, full archive access, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

Watch my work on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / YouTube / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a member or Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l



