4

Is America Coming for Switzerland’s Gold Industry?

America Has More Than One Reason to Target The Swiss
Parallel Mike
Parallel Mike
Aug 11, 2025
Hi everyone,

In this video, I break down the chaos unfolding after the U.S. imposed a 39% tariff on Swiss gold exports. While the White House flip-flops on the narrative, Swiss politicians and gold refineries are scrambling—blaming each other, making strange statements, and possibly paving the way for a major shift in global gold flows.

I explore what this could mean in the context of a financial reset, and why the U.S. might be eyeing control over Switzerland’s gold refining power. In an upcoming article I will take the speculation even further. Because I am fairly certain this isn’t just about tariffs—it’s about money, power, and the future of the financial system.

Discussion about this video

