The 39% Swiss Gold Tariff Could Be a Reset Waymarker

This month, we’re going deep into a development that could be nothing… or could be the first visible tremor of a financial earthquake.

The U.S. has just slapped 39% tariffs on Swiss gold bars — the same 100oz and kilo bars that dominate COMEX trading and make up the bulk of Switzerland’s bullion exports to America. On paper, it could just be another soon-to-be-reversed tariff. But what if it’s something more significant?

In this episode, we speculate on:

The Monetary Reset Angle – Could this be a precursor to a gold revaluation as the dollar loses value and nations reposition for a new monetary order?

Gold Flows Under Threat – With 2,000 tonnes of gold recently shipped into the U.S., and China, Russia, and Europe all stockpiling, is the U.S. trying to lock down its own bullion supply ready for capital controls?

The London–New York Bar Size Divide – Why do London and COMEX use different bars, and was this by design to ensure Swiss refiners stayed in the middle? Could this long-standing arrangement now be breaking down?

A Geopolitical Strike at China – Switzerland ships large volumes of gold to China. Is this tariff part of a broader U.S. strategy, similar to how Washington targeted Iran’s oil exports?

Echoes of Past Power Shifts – From the Knights Templar to the world wars, gold has always been at the center of global chessboard realignments. Could we be entering the next round?

Impact on Swiss Vault Holders – If U.S.-Swiss gold trade is disrupted, will American-based holders of Swiss-stamped gold face new problems?

I don’t claim to have the answers — but the timing, the players, and the history make this too intriguing to not at least speculate.

