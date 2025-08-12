Canada Becomes First Nation To Enact a Climate Lockdown

Hi everyone,
In tonight’s livestream, I take a close look at Nova Scotia’s surprising new rule that bans people from entering nature under threat of a $25,000 fine. Their claim is it’s about fire safety—but in reality it is about control.
It is also the first full climate lockdown in the West, severely restricting our freedom to be outdoors in ways not seen before. I explain why this strict control has no real precedent in modern times but closely resembles medieval serfdom, where common people were tied to land with very limited rights.
I also share the story of Jeff Evely, a man recently fined $29,000 for going into nature despite the ban. His case shows how serious these new rules are and the huge consequences for those who don’t comply.
To put this in context, I tell the story of the Mass Trespass of 1931 in Great Britain. When a group of hikers deliberately trespassed on private land to protest restrictions that kept ordinary people out of the countryside.
Their bold action helped start a movement that won the public right to access open land—rights many of us still benefit from today—but are quickly eroding. This history is a powerful reminder of how liberties only exist so long as people are willing to fight for them, then defend them.
