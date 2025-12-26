Will The Taking Effect All Nations & What Was My Spiritual Journey? (Members Only Q&A)

Hi everyone,

It’s been a busy month, but the other night I carved out some time to record our latest Members Q&A, where I answer questions submitted by you — the Parallel Systems community.

There were some excellent questions this month covering topics such as the Great Taking, precious metals, gold ETF’s and more. We’ll be recording another Q&A in the coming month, so keep an eye out for the upcoming post where you can submit your questions.

In Part 1, Mike answers questions including:

If the Great Taking occurs, are there any countries whose financial systems would not be affected?

Would the Great Taking begin in a similar way to the recent CME outage, where everything simply goes dark?

Where is the safest place to hold currency for a number of years — and is NS&I a good option?

What is the role of ETFs versus vaulted metals versus physical metals?

Where are the best locations for homesteading in Europe?

