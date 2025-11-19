Newsletter 60: The Great Taking Revisited

Hi everybody,

Before we get into today’s newsletter, I want to share some news. I’ll be releasing a three-part article series for members in the coming week entitled The Great Taking Revisited. It will include:

My own story of how I became involved in the Great Taking

An extended summary of my recent phone conversation with David Rogers Webb

An update from others involved in alerting people to the book, including Matt Smith

And finally, a discussion on practical strategies I’ve been using personally — and with clients — over the past 2 years, to prepare for the Great Taking.

Article one will be released later this week. But in this audio newsletter, you’re getting a preview of some of what we’llbe discussing. Chiefly because whilst writing the articles, we’re watching a dangerous convergence of systemic stress signals emerge simultaneously:

Commercial bank liquidity metrics weakening , with several major U.S. banks tapping the Fed’s standing repo facility at levels not seen since early 2020.

Consumer credit and subprime auto delinquencies hitting 15-year highs.

Credit default swaps blowing out across corporate debt, especially regionals and high-yield tech.

Collateral deterioration accelerating in CRE and CLO markets.

Japanese Long Bonds breaking out to new highs.

And the sudden reversal of the Tech–Bitcoin–AI bubble that’s carried U.S. GDP since 2023.

Narratives are now crumbling — because they always crumble when liquidity vanishes. It’s during these moments the makeup comes off the market, and you see what’s been hiding underneath. And right now, what’s underneath is ugly.

Bitcoin is 25% off its peak, officially a bear market. I had a strong feeling the unraveling was close, which is why on November 1st I flagged Bitcoin as particularly vulnerable in Why Bitcoin Is The Scariest Asset to Own This Halloween. If you missed it, it’s worth reading — 2025 has exposed the Bitcoin narrative more than any year before it.

Tech is telling the same story. The NASDAQ may only be down ~5%, but individual names that make up the lion’s share of the S&P500 are falling fast:

Palantir: –20%

NVIDIA: –13%

Meta, AMD, Broadcom, Tesla, Snowflake, and most AI-linked names: 10–25% drawdowns beneath the surface

The VIX was up again yesterday, signaling the volatility regime shift that many of us have been commenting on. Also, I noticed something alarming: a moment when everything sold off at once — stocks, bonds, the dollar, Treasuries, even gold. That’s a good indication that a forced deleveraging is occurring. That something somewhere is breaking. It stabilized by the close… but it may have been a preview of what’s yet to come.

And we can’t ignore that NVIDIA reports earnings later today — it didn’t escape my attention that Peter Thiel fully exited his $100 million stake last quarter. What did he know? He seems to have exited right at the top. And clearly if NVIDIA disappoints, the fireworks could be significant. Which brings us back to The Great Taking.

And in David’s own words from our conversation:

“The Great Taking hasn’t gone away. We’re accelerating toward it, and I have no doubt it is their plan to trigger it.”

More on all of this — including the full breakdown of my conversation with David — in the upcoming series. But for now, enjoy the newsletter!



In this issue, I cover:

A preview of my upcoming article series on the Great Taking

First look at David Rogers Webb’s latest private comments

A summary of the emerging global market shock

As always, thank you for your continued support — and don’t forget to check out the recommended podcasts below.

Mike

