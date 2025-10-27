Newsletter 59: Gold's Correction, Lessons From The 70's & Gold Indexed Treasuries

Hi everybody,

We’re back for another audio newsletter — and wow, there’s a lot to cover. The last month or two has been pretty hectic as I’ve tried to keep everyone informed about the many developments in the metals space. I’ve spent a lot of time writing articles recently, but I thought it was time to sit down and have a conversation with you all about the different narratives in play.

After nine straight weeks of positive price action in gold, we finally have a pullback. It’s a good moment to reflect on the lessons we can learn from the great gold bull market of the 1970s — but also to see where today’s story diverges. What we’re living through now is truly unique. While there are echoes of the past, there will also be plenty of unexpected twists and turns along the way. In this newsletter, I’ll share some speculations on that.

Also, I just wanted to extend a huge thank you to the Parallel Systems long haulers for helping us hit 1 million views on YouTube.

This one’s dedicated to you!

In this issue, I cover:

Lessons from the 1970s bull market for today

Why a pullback in gold and silver is healthy

Why physical gold wins in a bull market

The risk of gold and silver miners being nationalized

Why Stablecoin is a doomsday device for the system

How Bitcoin acts as a release valve for inflation

The secret oil agreement designed to keep prices low

Gold-indexed Treasuries and the plan to anchor debt to gold

Hiking with Tom Bodrovics & the Luke Gromen interview

As always, thank you for your continued support — and don’t forget to check out the recommended podcasts below.

Mike



As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.