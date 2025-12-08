Audio Newsletter 61: Tether Becomes America's Digital Central Bank

Hi everybody,

It’s been another month full of wild narratives—cracks showing up all over the place and yet again a lot of noise around precious metals. I’ve already talked about much of this in my recent content, including the recent CME scandal, so for the newsletter I want to zoom in on something most people have either missed or barely noticed: Tether becoming the largest known private holder of gold on the planet in just 18 months.

They’ve accumulated more gold than countries like Hungary managed in 50 years. That’s pretty wild. As is Tether suddenly becoming the 17th-largest holder of U.S. debt, all without ever completing an audit. So tonight, I’m going to dig into what this might mean—because if it walks like a central bank, and quacks like a central bank…maybe it is one. America’s shadow central bank, helping to pave the way for the post reset digital monetary order.

In this issue, I cover:

U.S. layoffs in 2025 hitting recession-year levels

Michael Burry’s first interview in 15 years sharing his thoughts on Bitcoin & Gold

The Japanese 30 year bond yield going to the moon

Bitcoin’s failing narrative

Why the Yen carry trade is going to unwind

Tether’s becoming a de-facto digital central bank for the U.S. government

Why the U.S. might use Tether to issue a gold backed digital dollar

