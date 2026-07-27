Cyberattack Wipes Out Entire Nations Land Registry

Recently, Romania’s entire land registry—and every backup—was erased in what we are told was a cyberattack.

Overnight, the system ceased to exist. Every property and every acre of land was suddenly open to dispute. Who owned what? With the records gone, property could no longer be bought or sold. Ownership could not be proven, except by those who had retained physical copies of their deeds.

That is the precise form of ownership they have spent the past century eliminating—not only with land and real estate, but with stocks and bonds. This is how the Great Taking was constructed.

Stocks and bonds were dematerialized, paper certificates were removed, and ownership was centralized at Central Securities Depositories like the DTCC. During that transition, citizens quietly had their full legal ownership revoked.

Their stocks, bonds and the assets in their retirement accounts were converted into a “security entitlement”—an inferior form of possession that allows those assets to be pledged as collateral for the massive derivatives complex and ultimately taken by the too big to fail banks.

Now comes the push to tokenize everything: land, real estate, physical property, financial assets and even human identity. An entirely digital mark of the beast system in which assets are no longer owned through possession, but through tokens held on a blockchain. Meaning in an instant, it can all be frozen, transferred, or taken.

Sound crazy?

It is already happening. This year, the DTCC—the same institution at the centre of the dematerialized securities system—has begun to tokenize bonds and ETFs. Meanwhile, Larry Fink openly promises that every asset will be tokenized. And so will you.

At the same time, the World Economic Forum continues threatening us that a major worldwide cyberattack is coming—one capable of freezing the entire system.

So how do all these pieces connect—tokenization, the Great Taking, the financial reset, the debt collapse, digital IDs and the cyberattacks that are now happening with ever increasing frequency?

In tonight’s show, I connect the dots and explain why the recent attack on Romania’s land registry is another warning shot that the Great Taking could be closer than people think.

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

IS YOUR PORTFOLIO READY?—SUMMER STRATEGIZING CONSULTATIONS (20% discount for Members)

As we move into summer, the risk of a major market correction is rising. That brings danger, but also significant opportunity for those who are prepared. For that reason, I am offering a special members-only discount for my Summer Strategy Consultation.

This is a one-to-one consultation designed to help you assess your portfolio risk, discuss the opportunities I am preparing for heading into autumn in gold, silver, the miners and commodities.

The consultation can also be used to ask questions about the Great Taking, gold and silver miners, precious metals, or broader Plan B strategy.

This special discount is available for members during the first two weeks in July. Spaces are limited. To secure your spot please use the link below.