The Strange Story Behind the US Mint’s $20,000 Gold Coin

A member of my community recently asked for my thoughts on the latest US Mint 1oz gold coin release, the “Liberty Bell,” given it was priced at almost $20,000. That’s right. They are trying to sell a single ounce of gold for around five times its gold content!

So what is this? Just a cynical attempt to slap a massive markup on one ounce of gold by marketing it as ‘limited edition’ and hinting it might become a collector’s item someday? Or is something else going on?

Some commentators were apparently suggesting the price tag was linked to a possible gold revaluation this month, with one prominent analyst saying he thought there was a 50:50 chance! Granted, this guy owns a bullion dealership, so not exactly an unbiased view.

At first, I wasn’t going to waste my time making a video on it. But in the end, I decided to dig into it a little bit, and I was genuinely shocked by what I found. It turns out there is far more to the Liberty Bell than I realized.

So I decided to share what I found in a video.

Have a great weekend,

Mike

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

IS YOUR PORTFOLIO READY?—SUMMER STRATEGIZING CONSULTATIONS (20% discount for Members)

As we move into summer, the risk of a major market correction is rising. That brings danger, but also significant opportunity for those who are prepared. For that reason, I am offering a special members-only discount for my Summer Strategy Consultation.

This is a one-to-one consultation designed to help you assess your portfolio risk, discuss the opportunities I am preparing for heading into autumn in gold, silver, the miners and commodities.

The consultation can also be used to ask questions about the Great Taking, gold and silver miners, precious metals, or broader Plan B strategy.

This special discount is available for members during the first two weeks in July. Spaces are limited. To secure your spot please use the link below.