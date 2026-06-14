The Gold Elephant In The Room: Is It Time to Panic?

Gold’s returns in 2025 were the strongest since 1979, the final year before gold reached its real all-time high of $850 an ounce — which, adjusted for inflation, is roughly equivalent to $35,000 today.

But while gold holders may look fondly at the 2,300% returns of the 1970s, far fewer understand the violent pullbacks that came along the way.

Right now, many people are turning pessimistic on gold. But long-term holders, and those who understand monetary history, recognize this pullback for what it is: an opportunity. It takes some speculative steam out of the price, shakes out weak hands, and creates the conditions for the next major wave higher. Especially in miners, many of which are down 45% or more right now.

Despite what the mainstream media tells you about why gold is correcting, the simple reality is this: after major gains, corrections are normal. Gold’s revaluation does not end until the fiat debt system ends. Not before. After major accelerations, there will be violent corrections, but each one will be followed by even greater waves upward.

Given the fiat ponzi may not have much longer left, now is certainly not the time to be ditching gold, which is why in tonight’s show, we discuss not only what comes next for gold, but also the SpaceX IPO, the oil narrative, and why scarcity is coming to the West.

Have a great weekend,

Mike

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

Book a Consultation with Mike