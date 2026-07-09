The PM Report

The PM Report

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The Gold Heist #1: Revaluation & Tethers Mystery Gold Buying

Mike & Andrea Discuss This Months Most Important Topics in Gold & Silver
Parallel Mike's avatar
ANDREA CECCHI's avatar
Parallel Mike and ANDREA CECCHI
Jul 09, 2026
0:00
-30:54

Welcome to Episode 1 of The Gold Heist — a new bi-monthly podcast in which Andrea and Mike will be discussing the most important stories related gold, silver, and the financial reset.

In this episode, we share our views on:

▪️ Rumors of America revaluing gold in July
▪️ Tether’s mysterious gold buying spree

Please let us know in the comments what you think of the show, and which topics relating to gold and silver you would like us to cover in future episodes.

SHOW NOTES:
Mike’s Article: Tether Are Creating a ‘Gold’ Backed Frankenstein

Help us spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

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