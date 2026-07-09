The Gold Heist #1: Revaluation & Tethers Mystery Gold Buying

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Welcome to Episode 1 of The Gold Heist — a new bi-monthly podcast in which Andrea and Mike will be discussing the most important stories related gold, silver, and the financial reset.

In this episode, we share our views on:

▪️ Rumors of America revaluing gold in July

▪️ Tether’s mysterious gold buying spree

Please let us know in the comments what you think of the show, and which topics relating to gold and silver you would like us to cover in future episodes.

SHOW NOTES:

Mike’s Article: Tether Are Creating a ‘Gold’ Backed Frankenstein

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