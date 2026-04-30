Bonds Warning Debt Ponzi Is Breaking

Once again, U.S. Treasuries are breaking out as the world’s “safest asset” becomes another pressure point in a dying financial system.

There is now almost $30 trillion in marketable Treasury securities outstanding, with America still borrowing hundreds of billions per quarter. Meanwhile, the geopolitical crises and political uncertainty brought on by Trump have left America—and the dollar—looking like the largest liability in the world. Which, of course, it is.

Rising yields are confidence eroding in real time. As yields rise, the collateral base of the global financial system reprices with them. At the same time, Japan is flashing red: JGB yields have hit their highest levels since 1997, while the yen has fallen toward multi-decade lows, threatening an unwind of long-standing carry trade bets. Elsewhere, we’re seeing the same story: long-term bond prices collapsing.

History shows us that fiat systems always die the same way: slowly, then all at once. Once trust goes, it’s over. But this time, the Ponzi is global, and the collapse in confidence is not limited to a single nation. They are stuck between a rock and a hard place: print again and send currencies to hell through hyperinflation; don’t print, and the whole Ponzi implodes.

This is why they’re planning to reset the system on their own terms—planning the crisis, the print, and eventually, the switchover. The warning shots have already been fired, and it’s playing out exactly as expected, with gold the most obvious thermometer of the reset’s progression.

Gold is already trading near historic highs, even though capital has barely begun rotating out of the dying debt behemoth. But because gold’s market is tiny compared to the debt stack, even a small rotation out of sovereign debt and into hard collateral would force gold many multiples higher.

But I don’t think they plan to let everyday Joe and Jane partake in such a rotation. Which is why they have all the exits already manned by their digital security, ready to be slammed shut the moment time is called. Understanding this narratives explains most of the chaos we’re seeing around the world right now.

The reset is clearly getting closer.The only question is: do they get one more can-kick first, or is a hard stop dead ahead?



Disclaimer: Nothing discussed in Mike’s broadcasts should be considered financial, tax, legal or health advice.

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