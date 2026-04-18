They Want To Collapse The World Economy

Trump’s first presidency saw Main Street locked down and the largest wealth transfer in history carried out from the bottom 50% to the top 0.1%. One in which Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Wall Street bankers got rich, whilst ordinary citizens were stripped of wealth and freedoms. Not to mention poisoned on masse. Well, you know what they say: fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. And so it was that conservative Americans, along with the newly “awake,” chose to trust for a second time the man who still proudly boasts about his successful Operation Warp Speed.

This time, the pitch was different. We were told it would be about saving Main Street. Low inflation. No more wars. A revival of domestic production. Two years in, we can now see what Americans actually got: the fastest rollout of domestic surveillance in history, more wars, the cover-up of the mass trafficking of children, the continued collapse of domestic manufacturing, and now the most catastrophic collapse of oil exports in modern history via the Strait of Hormuz pantomime. Meanwhile, it is open season on the President mocking Christians.

But I am not here to say, “I told you so.” I am here to issue a warning. What they are doing is setting up the collapse of the global economy. I warned from day one that this crisis would not be over quickly, and then again that the ceasefire announcement was about as believable as NASA’s latest moon adventure. What comes next is the downturn. One that will bring the world economy to it’s knees. How do I know this? Because the goal is collapse, and that is obvious from the sheer amount of infrastructure outside the Strait that is also being targeted.

So in my latest episode, we look not just at what has been done to America since 2025, but at what has been done to it since 1945. It is a true accounting of how the usury peddlers have hollowed the country out from within, showing that America is already in mid-stage collapse even while the economy is supposedly “strong.” From there, we turn to what comes next: Great Depression 2.0.

None of this means despair is the only response. In fact, despair is exactly what this system feeds on. It wants people demoralised, isolated, dependent, and convinced that nothing can be done. But recognising the course we are on is the first step in stepping off it.

If the age of false prosperity is ending, then the answer is not to cling to it harder. The answer is to begin building whatever lies beyond it, now, while there is still time. That means becoming harder to control, harder to impoverish, and harder to isolate. It means growing food where you can, learning practical skills, reducing dependence on fragile systems, and increasing your household’s resilience in every way available to you. It means thinking seriously about water, energy, tools, land, savings, and what real security actually looks like when the old illusions begin to fail.

Just as importantly, it means rebuilding community. Because no one gets through serious breakdown alone. We are going to need strong families, trustworthy neighbours, shared knowledge, mutual aid, and real relationships rooted in place. The more the system atomizes people, the more urgent it becomes to do the opposite. To know who your people are. To become someone others can rely on. To create circles of competence, loyalty, and practical support before they are desperately needed.

Hard times are coming, but hard times also clarify. They strip away fantasy and force people back toward reality. And reality, for all its demands, is still where strength lives. A man who can fix things, think clearly, protect his family, and stand with his community is not powerless. Neither is a woman who can grow food, nurture, endure, and help hold a household and a network together when weaker minds panic. That is where the future starts: not in their collapsing structures, but by building Parallel Systems that can thrive—come what may.

For those who would like to learn how to better prepare financially and practically, I am opening a waitlist for my next round of Group Coaching for Investors. I will be sharing more information in the coming weeks but for those who would like to discuss potentially joining us before then, please reach out via Substack messages.



In closing, have a great weekend,



Mike



Disclaimer: Nothing discussed in Mike’s broadcasts should be considered financial, tax, legal or health advice.

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