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#154- Iran Crisis: Are Food Shortages Now Inevitable?

Join Mike For The Latest Episode of The Parallel Mike Podcast
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Parallel Mike
Apr 20, 2026

With the Iran crisis now entering its seventh week and no resolution in sight, Mike is joined by co-host Art Moni in Episode 154 of the Parallel Mike Podcast to examine the likely consequences of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although life may seem largely normal for now, that is unlikely to last.

From the risk of a new Great Depression to famine and food shortages, Mike outlines which regions are most secure when it comes to food supply, which countries are most vulnerable, and which Western nations may be forced to introduce rationing. They also discuss the steps they are taking to prepare on the farm.

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Disclaimer: Nothing discussed in Mike’s broadcasts should be considered financial, tax, legal or health advice.

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

As an expert in Wealth Preservation and monetary history I help clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.

As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

Book a Consultation with Mike

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