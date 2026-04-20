154- Iran Crisis: Are Food Shortages Now Inevitable?

With the Iran crisis now entering its seventh week and no resolution in sight, Mike is joined by co-host Art Moni in Episode 154 of the Parallel Mike Podcast to examine the likely consequences of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Although life may seem largely normal for now, that is unlikely to last.

From the risk of a new Great Depression to famine and food shortages, Mike outlines which regions are most secure when it comes to food supply, which countries are most vulnerable, and which Western nations may be forced to introduce rationing. They also discuss the steps they are taking to prepare on the farm.



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