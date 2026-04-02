A 1929 Crash with a Covid-Like Response

Yesterday, wild optimism; today, despair. Yes, my friends, the markets are now completely detached from reality. Forget the fundamentals, just tell me what Trump said about Iran today whilst tweeting from the crapper—that’s all that matters! This is literally what is moving trillions of dollars daily. The only problem is that Trump contradicts himself so frequently, so the markets simply slingshot up and down in violent mania.

Whilst this has been immensely profitable for Mr Operation Warpspeed, given that the private hedge fund running the White House is trading the aforementioned crapper tweets, everybody else is losing. Literally, given that all assets are down besides energy. Well, I guess that’s what they get for believing the narrative a second time around. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice… lose your retirement account in the markets.

But that’s enough sarcasm for this brief synopsis; there is more than enough in the latest episode of the show, during which I go through the most recent developments in this tiresome saga that is Iran. In a little over 20 minutes, I explain why the Strait of Hormuz is in fact open, just not for the West. How this relates to Covid 2.0. Why the coming crisis is 1929, 1978, 2000, the 2008 GFC, and 2020 combined. And finally, why believing Trump tweets is a seriously dumb idea.

I also discuss why gold is performing just as it should, irrespective of the dollar price.

Enjoy, and Happy Easter to you all,

Mike

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

Book a Consultation with Mike