155- They Wanted To Silence Me For Good with Father Emmanuel Lemelson

This week, Mike sits down with entrepreneur, hedge fund manager and Orthodox priest Father Emmanuel Lemelson for a wide-ranging conversation on faith, corruption, family, spiritual warfare and standing firm when the system comes for you.

Father Lemelson discusses the decade-long SEC case brought against him by Ex Attorney General Pam Bondi’s brother, after he exposed corruption at a Swiss pharmaceutical company, and how the campaign to silence him went far beyond lawfare. With Father Emmanuel finding out that at one point, they wanted him silenced for good. Literally.

He also explains how he became the first priest to bless Donald Trump, how he views that moment a decade later, and why he believes the West is now facing a profound moral and spiritual collapse.

If you enjoy the conversation, please consider checking out Father Emmanuel’s Substack - links below.

You can find Father Lemelson’s podcast and work using the links below.



SEC Case Part 1:

Part 2:

Follow up:

Facebook – https://facebook.com/lemelson/

FLEKT – https://flekt.com/lemelson

Youtube – https://youtube.com/@Lemelson

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Lemelson

Instagram - https://instagram.com/lemelson/

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@fr_emmanuel_lemelson

Linked In - https://www.linkedin.com/in/emmanuellemelson/



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Disclaimer: Nothing discussed in Mike’s broadcasts should be considered financial, tax, legal or health advice.

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