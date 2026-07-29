The Truth About Elite Philanthropy with Monica Perez

We are back for another episode of the Parallel Mike Podcast—and this time we are joined by fellow Cognitive Dissident host Monica Perez for a deep dive into elite philanthropy.

The billionaire class loves nothing more than telling us how much money they give away. Yet the causes always seem to lead back to the same place: global governance, “healthcare” in the form of mass vaccination, digital control, and the supposed problem of there being too many people.

In this episode, Monica breaks down what she uncovered during her own investigation into elite philanthropy—from the special tax structures that protect billionaire wealth to the real purpose behind their so-called charity.

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on your favorite podcast app: PodBean / Spotify / Apple / ParallelMike.com

IS YOUR PORTFOLIO READY?—SUMMER STRATEGIZING CONSULTATIONS (20% discount for Members)

As we move into summer, the risk of a major market correction is rising. That brings danger, but also significant opportunity for those who are prepared. For that reason, I am offering a special members-only discount for my Summer Strategy Consultation.

This is a one-to-one consultation designed to help you assess your portfolio risk, discuss the opportunities I am preparing for heading into autumn in gold, silver, the miners and commodities.

The consultation can also be used to ask questions about the Great Taking, gold and silver miners, precious metals, or broader Plan B strategy.

This special discount is available for members during the first two weeks in July. Spaces are limited. To secure your spot please use the link below.