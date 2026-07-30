The Gold Heist #2: China Attempts To Break The Paper Gold Market

Welcome to Episode 2 of The Gold Heist — a new bi-monthly podcast in which Andrea and Mike will be discussing the most important stories related gold, silver, and the financial reset.

In this episode, we discuss:

▪️ China’s decision to ban leveraged paper gold, funneling citizens into physical metal

▪️ The surge in central bank gold buying—and how it connects to the financial reset

Please let us know in the comments what you think of the show, and which topics relating to gold and silver you would like us to cover in future episodes.



SHOW NOTES:

Andrea’s Substack: https://substack.com/@andreacecchi

Mike’s Substack: https://substack.com/@parallelmike

Help us spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

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Survive & Thrive In The Coming Financial Reset—Group Coaching with Mike (Member Discount!)

In Group Coaching for Investors, I teach the financial skills and strategies I am using—as well as the psychology required to apply them—to protect and grow your wealth during the financial reset.

Ahead of us lie enormous risks—but also enormous opportunities. That is why it has never been more important to take control of our wealth, not entrust it to a system that seeks to devour it.

What’s included in group coaching:

12 live Zoom sessions with Mike and a like minded group of people

Each session focuses on a key topic, including surviving financial resets, protecting pensions and 401(k)s, gold and silver strategies, ratios, market cycles, the Great Taking, contrarian investing, risk management, and more.

Live group discussion and Q&A after every session

Learn the wealth-preservation skills and strategies I am actively using to protect and grow my own family’s wealth going into the reset.

Direct access to Mike’s investment ideas, research and strategies

Additional workshops to watch in your own time

Nine months of post-coaching access to Mike’s monthly Investor Mastermind, where we continue to assess market risks, identify opportunities and discuss how to position as conditions change.

For more information on group coaching, please click here. Alternatively if you would have any questions, please message Mike directly, or email parallelsystems@protonmail.com