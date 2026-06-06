Occult Bank Notes: Why Trump's $250 Bill Is a Warning

Hey everyone,



On tonight’s show, we look at the proposal for a new $250 bill featuring none other than the inside-trader extraordinaire himself, Mr Donald J. Trump. Controversial enough on the surface, given no living president is legally supposed to appear on U.S. currency, but that is not the part I am most interested in. What interests me is what it means when a nation starts floating the idea of issuing a note 150% larger than its current highest denomination. Ask anyone who has lived through hyperinflation and they will tell you: that is rarely a good sign.

We also take a deeper look at the history of America’s occulted debt notes, and how paper money has always been one of the great tools used to capture nations, transfer wealth and enslave populations without them ever understanding how it was done. Along the way, we will look at how money was transformed from something real into a debt instrument, and why some of the symbols printed on these notes are not random decoration, but a language of occult power hiding in plain sight.

I will also share a story most people have probably never heard about the strange case of the billion-dollar bearer bonds, allegedly created by the U.S. in 1934 following the gold confiscation. A bizarre story, yes. But as ever, when you follow the money, the paper trail tends to lead somewhere very interesting.



CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

Book a Consultation with Mike