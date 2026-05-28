Space X IPO: A Fraud To Help Build Out The Beast System

Coming soon: the IPO of SpaceX — a company we’re told is going to the Moon to create a lunar economy, then to Mars to, and I quote, “spread the light of consciousness to the stars.”

My friends, you are looking at yet another lie.

This is set to be the largest IPO in history, despite SpaceX being a loss-making company that has delivered negative free cash flow for three years straight. To get it listed at record speed, they are even changing the rules, with NASDAQ allowing SpaceX and a number of AI companies to be fast-tracked straight to the top of the indices.

In plain English, they are rigging the game so these fake valuations are immediately met with passive investor flows. But don’t worry. SpaceX claims its market opportunity is over $28 trillion once it builds out life on Mars, so apparently you are meant to buy the story, not the reality.

And the reality is this: SpaceX is a government-controlled entity helping to build out the coming digital financial control grid.

In tonight’s episode, I expose why this IPO could be a major sign that the top is nearly in. If the 2000 dot-com bubble is anything to go by, the ridiculous, outrageous-valuation IPO stage was the final phase before the bubble burst.

That is exactly what this looks like now.

The fast-tracking, the rule changes, the fake narratives about space, the absurd valuation, the passive index flows — all of it reeks of desperation, as they attempt to finish the construction of their beast system before the bubble bursts.

Take care



Mike

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

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