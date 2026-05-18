NVIDIA's Fantasy Valuation Spells The End of The AI Bubble

Recently, NVIDIA’s “valuation” hit roughly 15% of U.S. GDP.

Think about that for a moment. That is 15% of the value of every single transaction, every good produced, every service rendered, across an entire year in the largest economy on Earth.

It is a valuation greater than all the gold sitting in the vaults of the Federal Reserve, the IMF, and almost every central bank on the planet combined.

It is bigger than the entire German economy.

Bigger than the entire Japanese economy.

Bigger than the economy of India, the most populous country on Earth.

Need I go on?

Clearly, we have discovered the greatest company in human history. A genuine unicorn. A miracle of modern capitalism.

Or perhaps we have met yet another lie of the system. One we have seen many times before. Maybe what we’re actually looking at is the beginning of the end — not only for NVIDIA’s fake valuation, but for the AI and data center scam moreover.

In tonight’s episode, I explain why I think this bubble is about to meet its pin, and sooner than most people expect.

Take care



Mike

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

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