How Much GOLD & SILVER Is Needed To Escape a Monetary Reset?

Parallel Systems Broadcast
Parallel Mike
Nov 19, 2024
This episode was published on September 12th 2022 on YouTube.

Updated 2025 version:

How Much GOLD & SILVER To Survive a RESET? (Updated 2025)

Apr 1
In today's show I take a look back through history to try answer the question 'How much Gold and Silver do we need to survive the coming Global Monetary Reset'. I also share with you my 3-4-5 Strategy and Hard Asset Portfolio which were specifically designed for the coming financial crisis.

Gold Revaluation series:

The Coming Revaluation of Gold and Silver

Mar 5
Free Access to Recent Premium Newsletter: Gold, Revaluation & The Sovereign Wealth Fund

Will Trump Revalue Gold?

The COMING Revaluation of GOLD | Part 1: The Road To Revaluation

How BRICS Put The West In a Golden CHECKMATE | The Coming Revaluation of Gold Part 2

