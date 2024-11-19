How Much GOLD & SILVER Is Needed To Escape a Monetary Reset?

This episode was published on September 12th 2022 on YouTube.
Updated 2025 version:
In today's show I take a look back through history to try answer the question 'How much Gold and Silver do we need to survive the coming Global Monetary Reset'. I also share with you my 3-4-5 Strategy and Hard Asset Portfolio which were specifically designed for the coming financial crisis.
Gold Revaluation series:
Free Access to Recent Premium Newsletter: Gold, Revaluation & The Sovereign Wealth Fund
How BRICS Put The West In a Golden CHECKMATE | The Coming Revaluation of Gold Part 2
Watch my work on Rumble / YouTube / BitChute / Odysee
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Patreon or Paid Substack member to listen to Finacial Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l
Together we can do more! Support the show by becoming a member
Share this post