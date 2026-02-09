How I Called The Top In Silver & What Comes Next with Samantha LaDuc

Interview Recorded: Feb 06 2026



Last Friday I was once again joined by Samantha LaDuc of LaDuc Trading. Samantha is a professional market analyst and trader known for combining technical analysis with a broad macro perspective. This allows her to interpret not only short-term market movements, but also translate how they fit within larger narratives around currency debasement, the economic backdrop, and equity valuations.

I first had Samantha on the show last October to discuss gold, silver, and her opinions on the markets in general. As a subscriber to her Substack myself, I’m continually impressed by her ability to identify nuances and insights that others miss. As a macro investor, I find her work especially valuable as it gives me a (good) traders viewpoint on the short term dynamics — so it came as no surprise that she was among the few who correctly called the recent top in both silver and gold.

Like me, Samantha is long term bullish on the metals, but in early January she published several notes highlighting the growing probability of a significant correction in silver. Then the week of the crash she released an article right here on Substack titled GOLD & SILVER: Bottoms Are A Process But Tops Are An Event in which she stated:

Silver has moved 4x faster than gold! It should slow down now. And that’s the risk. Keeping this momentum going is very difficult and as such very dangerous to new bulls. My warning NOW is that this move is a case of “too much too soon”. It does not negate the long list of macro reasons for being trend long precious & industrial metals. From China settling trade outside of USD, UST & OIL into GOLD… to de-dollarization, debasement, devaluation of US dollar… to Trade Wars and Industrial Renaissance policy agenda by the Trump administration. Yes, we must embrace the new normal or ‘new monetary system’ or “new world order”.

Talk about good timing. She nailed the call almost to the day. So having after watching Samantha successfully navigate the decline, I felt this was the perfect moment to bring her back on the show — to discuss how she made such a smart call, walk through her thought process, and share her latest views on the short- and long-term outlook for metals, as well as oil and equities.

For those interested in subscribing to Samantha’s Substack, you can find it here. Also, for those who missed my recent article on how to navigate a metals miners bull market, I highly recommend giving it a read.

It outlines several of the core principles I used to know it was time to derisk heading into the recent correction, as well as a solid investment framework you can use to profit in what I believe will be the greatest gold and silver equities bull market in history.

SUBSCRIBERS ONLY CONSULTATION OFFER

In recent weeks I’ve received a number of inquiries regarding my availability for 1–2–1 consultations. For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B and preparing to become more self-sufficient. Normally, I only offer a limited number of consultation slots each month, but given what is unfolding, I am opening my diary up in the coming months to focus on consultations.



As a thank-you to my subscribers for their support throughout 2025, I am offering 20% off all consultations booked before the 10th February. This is the first time I have ever discounted my consultations.

As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The discount can be accessed via the link below.

Book a Consultation with Mike