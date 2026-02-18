How They Use Propaganda to Convince People To Sell Their Gold

2025 rolling into January 2026 was a turning point in public awareness around the metals. Physical gold and silver were being bought up in record amounts by ordinary people. The UK-based BullionVault saw a 150% surge in activity over the preceding 12 months, while the Royal Mint logged the biggest single month of sales in its entire history in January. New buyers were waking up to metals — and once that door fully opens, it rarely closes.

As many of us know, the deeper you go down the rabbit hole, the more you uncover about the sorry nature of the global financial system — which is, in reality, a criminal enterprise designed to enslave the masses in debt. My point is, a few months into that journey people start asking bigger questions about the nature of the fiat Ponzi scheme itself. Maybe they discover the Great Taking, the $2–4 quadrillion derivatives mountain, or bank bail-ins. But this realization doesn’t come all at once, and new buyers are especially susceptible to being spooked out of their positions.

Late January 2026 was the perfect moment to trigger those doubts. Gold had pushed beyond $5,500. Then came the sudden reversal, with gold now back under $5,000. Silver fell from near $120 to around $80 — a substantial loss for anyone who bought in during the final two months of the rally. Of course, this was premeditated. Designed to rattle new holders. Because nothing tests conviction like watching price collapse right after you enter. The financial media then moves in to convince people they made a huge mistake. The goal is to shake them out right as they stand on the precipice of taking real steps toward protecting their family’s wealth for good.

And we’ve seen this exact playbook before.

Tonight we go back to the 1970s — the last great metals bull market — when gold rose 23-fold and silver 25-fold. We look at the media messaging from the early days of renewed private gold ownership, following the lifting of the ban, through to the routine smashdowns in price. How did they use these moments to convince people to sell? Was it wise, or were people being misled? Tonight we uncover the nature of the War on Gold — and attempt to predict how it will continue during the run toward $10,000 gold and beyond.



Enjoy the video, and members look out for the Q&A tomorrow!



Mike

