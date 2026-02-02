Are The Markets About To Implode & What Will The Miners Do Next? (Investors Mastermind)

Hi everyone,

If you’re wondering what you’re about to watch, this is a preview of my Investors Mastermind—a closed door monthly meeting I hold with my past coaching clients and a small circle of investors I work with more closely. It was recorded on 01st February 2026.

I decided to share this session with you to give you a clearer look at how my clients and I have been making sense of the past few months, how we proactively de-risked our miners ahead of the recent downturn, my thoughts on what’s unfolded so far, and what I believe may be coming next—which, frankly, could be pretty nasty across much of the markets.

In short, I expect this week to be extremely volatile. As you’ll see in the session, I’m not preparing my group to “buy the dip” this week, but first and foremost to avoid the risk of a falling safe!

With Asian markets setting the tone overnight, signalling potential trouble ahead, things already look fragile. Asian markets down, gold and silver down, crypto down as well—it’s not a great setup for later on today. Miners—yes, I expect the hammer to fall.

So what should you do? You can start by listening in on what we’re doing—how we’re managing risk and where we’re staying alert for opportunity. Because I do think big opportunities are coming, but knowing how to engage with them properly will be key.

For those who’d like to learn how I do this, and to join future mastermind sessions, access is included in my upcoming Group Coaching for Investors, starting in February.

It’s an ideal time to join.

We’re preparing for a big year ahead—one I am sure will involve significant risk, but also major opportunities. Alongside a strong focus on wealth preservation and protecting what we have, coaching will also show you how to navigate the gold and silver bull market properly.

If you find value in listening to this Mastermind, you’ll love the coaching.

You can also gain access to future Mastermind sessions by becoming a Founding Member on Substack. This is a new benefit for the Founding Member Tier and will secure your place in all future monthly meetings.

In closing, wishing you all a great week ahead,

Mike

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed should be considered financial, legal, tax, or health advice. This content is for entertainment purposes only. Please do your own due diligence.

