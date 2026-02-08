A week ago I released a video titled “The Mother of All Crashes.” Because over 24 hours, silver delivered exactly that. It was the metal’s worst single-day decline (peak to trough) since Silver Tuesday in 1980, when the Federal Reserve and CME cornered the Hunt brothers by forcing the market into sell-only mode. Silver plunged roughly 50% in a single session. Last Friday’s drop wasn’t quite that catastrophic—but it was still one for the ages. From the January 29 peak to the January 30 low, the metal fell a massive 39%. Ouch.

Mike Tyson has a famous quote that perfectly captures what many gold and silver miner investors experienced that day:

“Everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.”

Tyson said it during an ESPN interview before a fight, when asked about his upcoming opponent’s comments regarding how he planned to beat him. The point Mike was making was as follows: feeling confident and having a well-laid plan is easy when conditions are calm—but in the heat of battle, when real pressure hits, most people unravel.

Warren Buffett made a different, but equally relevant point to last weeks carnage:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.”

His observation wasn’t about shock, but exposure. Rising markets hide mistakes. Falling markets reveal them. It doesn't matter what market we're talking about, when the trend turns, you see who was actually managing risk and understood what they owned, and who was simply riding momentum without discipline.

Both lessons were on full display during last Friday’s crash. Many investors were punched in the face—left in a state of shock, unsure what to do. And many more, including a number of the “experts,” were caught swimming without their pants on, having put little to no emphasis on risk management despite the huge run-up in prices throughout January.

Talk about the old 1-2.

Hence why we saw a number of squirmish videos surface in the days after along the lines of, “Well…nobody could have seen this coming.” Granted, by statistical standards, the peak to trough decline was exceptional. It qualified as a 7-sigma event—something with roughly a 1 in 1.28 trillion probability. To put that into perspective, it’s like being asked to pick one exact second out of 40,000 years—and getting it right on the first try. Yet while the magnitude and speed of the crash were rare, the character of the move was not. Meaning there was no real excuse for being caught wrong-footed.

Manipulation? Yes, of course the markets are manipulated. But we already knew that. It’s not new information. And in any case, it’s not as if we’re buying government bonds here. Owning junior and mid-tier miners without factoring in their tendency for sudden, vicious pullbacks is like stepping into a boxing ring without factoring into the equation you are going to get hit. In short, you set yourself up for failure—and that’s on you. Not the silver smashers.

Philosopher-bruiser Mike Tyson, reminding us to prepare for the worst

Volatility In Metals & Miners

For a long time silver has ranked up there as one of the most volatile assets in the world. Moves of 20% in either direction are routine and often occur far more frequently than in other asset classes. Considering that a 20% directional move is widely accepted as the threshold for a bull or bear market, silver—strictly speaking—enters and exits at least one bull and bear phases each year. Gold is quite different in this regard, with the physical metal only experiencing something like a 20% decline rarely. But it still has volatility to contend with.

What must be understood about gold and silver miners is that any volatility in the underlying metals will be magnified dramatically. These companies act as leveraged plays on gold and silver, meaning even modest moves in gold or silver can produce large swings in mining stocks. In this sector, 20–50% moves are routine, and during powerful bull phases it is not uncommon for miners to rise several hundred percent within a single year. But this volatility cuts both ways. Drawdowns of 75–90% are far from unusual. Look at almost any junior gold or silver miner over a decade, and the chart resembles the jagged profile of a steep alpine mountain pass.

Endeavor silver exhibiting the classic mountain pass profile of a junior miner

For the uninitiated, this behavior can be deeply confusing. They expect miners to rise with the metals for year on end. Yet sharp drawdowns are not anomalies in this space—they are a defining characteristic. Anyone seeking to succeed in resource equities must first get to grips with this reality. Only then can an effective strategy be built for navigating the lucrative yet dangerous world of gold and silver miners. These are not buy-and-hold investments, and treating them as such is a costly mistake.

For most of January, I had been preparing for a potential sudden correction, which is why I was advising people to take money off the table when it came to their miners. In gold and silver mining equities, the distance between exceptional gains and sharp losses can be measured in days, not months. I had actually begun warning those I work with in mid-December, when I advised my coaching clients to gradually reduce exposure and lock in profits, reinforcing that message as January progressed.

Two days before the mega crash in silver and gold

None of this invalidated my bullish thesis on either metal. I remain very bullish on both, especially gold, which I buy irrespective of the paper price at this point. But I’m talking about the physical metals here, held as wealth preservers during the reset. Miners are a different animal altogether. When prices rise rapidly and sentiment becomes euphoric, risk should be reduced—not increased. Otherwise you end up walking away with nothing. Despite this, in the weeks leading into the pummeling, I noticed a surge of enthusiasm for mining stocks, with many people taking new positions at what turned out to be the worst possible time to do so.

Clearly, extreme consensus around a single outcome is a warning sign we should all watch for. When too many people share the same belief—that prices can only go up—something else usually happens. In those conditions, you should be ready for the snapback. This was one of the reasons I was prepared ahead of the crash and why I decided to write this article: to share key lessons I have gained over years in the mining space, lessons that helped me take profits consistently. For those who intend to own gold and silver mining equities—during what may prove to be the last great bull run this side of the reset—it is essential to properly understand the sector: its risks, its potential rewards, and how to engage with it in a way that ensures you are not crushed by its volatility.

As in the 1970s, I expect that in the years ahead a large wave of precious metals investors will pour into mining equities. But history is clear: most will not walk away with profits, despite the mega bull market we are likely to live through. And of those who do, only a tiny minority will capture the life-changing gains that will be available—briefly. Some will fail because they never truly understood the nature of this sector. Others will fail because they trusted the wrong voices. And many more will fail for a simpler reason—they buy at the wrong time, sell at the wrong time, and allow emotion to dictate their decisions when it matters most.

It does not have to unfold this way for you. If last Friday caught you off guard, this article is for you.

Let’s begin.