Parallel Systems

King Trump, Resource Wars, & Stable-cons

Mike Is Joined by Hrvoje & Monica to Discuss the Months Key Stories
Parallel Mike
Geopolitics & Empire
Monica Perez
Oct 26, 2025
Hi Everyone,

We’re back with another episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast. As always, I am joined by Monica Perez (host of The Monica Perez Show) and Hrvoje Moric (host of Geopolitics & Empire) for our roundtable discussion on in Trump’s crony oligarchism, resource wars in Latin America, the “stable-con”, and more.

If you’d like to take part in our monthly live Q&A with me, Monica, and Hrvoje, consider becoming a paid member — our next session is just two weeks away!

Take care,

Mike

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show @ https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

