Escape From USA & All Wars Are Bankers Wars (for Technocracy)

0:00 -1:46:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Hi Everyone,

We’re back with another episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast. As always, I am joined by Monica Perez (host of The Monica Perez Show) and Hrvoje Moric (host of Geopolitics & Empire) for our roundtable discussion.

If you’d like to take part in our monthly live Q&A with me, Monica, and Hrvoje, consider becoming a paid member — our next session is after Christmas!

Take care,



Mike

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show @ https://monicaperezshow.com

Watch on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / ParallelMike website

SUPPORT THE SHOW

Become a Substack Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community

Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes

Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead

Buy Me a Coffee

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.