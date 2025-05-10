Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

1

Tariffs, Trade Wars & The Church of Trump

Cognitive Dissidents Podcast #10
Parallel Mike's avatar
Geopolitics & Empire's avatar
Monica Perez's avatar
Parallel Mike
,
Geopolitics & Empire
, and
Monica Perez
May 10, 2025
Transcript
Hi Everyone,

Welcome back to another episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast! In this episode, I’m joined by Monica Perez (of The Monica Perez Show) and Hrvoje Moric (host of Geopolitics & Empire) for a roundtable discussion on this month’s most pressing topics.

Take care
Mike

If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje's work @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Geopolitics & Empire
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

Also check out Monica's work: Monica Perez Show @ https://monicaperezshow.com

Monica Perez
open-source journalist & podcaster trying to stay one step ahead of Them™️ while maintaining hope and humor www.monicaperezshow.com/about

