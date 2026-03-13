Energy Lockdowns: Prepare for Covid 2.0

In a recent Cognitive Dissidents episode, we discussed why the Iran situation had all the hallmarks of another COVID-style agenda, with narratives primed to parallel the authoritarian restrictions we saw in 2020 and 2021. This week, that theory proved correct as multiple nations started telling their citizens to stop driving to “protect” national energy reserves.

Denmark are literally begging their populace to stay home and avoid unnecessary car journeys—despite the fact they import virtual all their oil from non-Middle Eastern sources. Eh ok…I smell BS. In the UK, the head of the AA was in the media giving people patronizing advice about making sure their tyre pressure is correct, and they drive slowly, in order to save fuel for the coming energy crisis. How about you remind us how to wash our hands again?

Meanwhile, Asian countries have already implemented work-from-home orders. Sound familiar? There’s a definite feeling in the air that we’re at the beginning of another major drive to push western nations into artificial crisis, in order to deceive people into surrendering more of their freedoms—and let’s face it—dignity and intelligence. But why now?

I’ve speculated recently that given the state of the financial system and the emerging crisis in private credit, commercial banking and the deflation of the AI bubble, the Iran situation is right on cue. War is the perfect smokescreen to kick off the next stage of the controlled demolition of the financial system. It seems to me they need a massive currency print to kick that can, one final time, but to pull it off, they need justification.



Like with Covid, the public to be suitably terrified and on board with the narrative—something they’re not right now—in order to justify the responses. Not just financial, but social. Whilst right now most people are expecting this to all go away, for those of us paying attention the trajectory is to accelerate this crisis into Covid 2.0. That we are already hearing whispers of energy lockdowns is, therefore, no surprise.



