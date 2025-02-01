Playback speed
Share post
Why China & The US Are Both Facing Disaster with Britt Gillette

Parallel Mike Podcast #98 | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
Feb 01, 2025
2
Transcript

Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only.

Listen To Part 2

The United States faces a staggering $36 trillion in debt, an economy teetering on the brink of—or already mired in—a recession, and countless individuals across America and the Western world struggling to meet basic needs like paying bills and putting food on the table. Yet, paradoxically, the stock market soars to unprecedented overvaluations. The disconnect between these numbers is glaring, and 2025 looms as a potential turning point—a year that could unravel the financial facade and plunge the global economy into a new Great Depression.

We are undeniably at a crossroads. But don’t just take my word for it. Tonight, we’re joined by a guest who sees the same ominous signs. Britt, specializes in two interesting subjects, in that he discusses both finance and biblical end times, connecting today’s financial turmoil to biblical prophecies. As part of this, Britt contends that the coming economic unraveling is not merely a coincidence but a prelude to the rise of the ‘beast system’ foretold in the Book of Revelation.

