In a recent articile, I explored the major shifts currently underway in the global monetary system—brought to light by the sudden and aggressive accumulation of gold by a mystery buyer in the US. Given the sheer scale and speed of these purchases, and their implications for London, it was highly unlikely that private investors or corporations were responsible. Instead, I strongly suspected the US government was behind the move.

At the same time, the new Trump administration began openly questioning the integrity of America’s gold reserves at Fort Knox. The timing was too precise to be a coincidence. It was clear something significant was unfolding. For those who have witnessed the establishments War on Gold over the past few decades, this was certainly an interesting turn of events. Why would the US openly cast doubt on its own gold holdings, or even discuss gold at all, unless doing so served a larger purpose? The answer, I suspected, lay in a broader strategy—one designed to reshape public perception of gold, ready for something much more significant than a pantomime audit of gold at Fort Knox.



For decades, financial elites have pushed the idea that gold is an outdated relic, unworthy of serious investment. But what if that narrative is changing? I speculated in a recent newsletter if the US government planned to reintroduce gold into the financial system, they would first need to shift public perception—reestablishing gold as money. We also discussed how the proposed Sovereign Wealth Fund by Bessant and Trump, if backed by marking US gold reserves to market, would create a strong incentive to drive up gold’s price by encouraging public investment. I suggested this was the real motive behind recent U.S. policy shifts. Given gold’s history post-1971 and the long-standing narrative against it, these developments marked a huge turning point in the monetary system.

Then, just after I laid this out in my recent article, an interesting confirmation landed. Tucker Carlson—America’s most influential conservative journalist—invited financial analyst Luke Gromen onto his show to discuss gold, the economy, and, shockingly, the prospect of an impending financial reset. Things I have been speaking about on my channel for over three years now. It’s fair to say that for most of that time, these were fringe ideas and certainly not something the mainstream would touch. Now, all of a sudden, we have one of America’s most trusted right wing journalists openly discussing China’s secret gold reserves, revaluation and the need for US citizens to buy gold! Talk about a pivot.





I’ll be the first to admit—I don’t typically follow Tucker Carlson. But whether you like him or not, his influence and ability to deliver information with charisma is undeniable. He has mastered the art of shaping narratives with precision, creating a sense of rebellion while still maintaining control over the message. Over the years, he has done a great job of cultivating his image as a rogue truth-teller, earning the trust of those on the right as they become increasingly disillusioned with establishment. But we shouldn’t be naive here—Tucker is very likely a part of the apparatus of state propaganda, one whose role is to shape public perception for the conservative right.

Consider his background. His father, Richard Carlson, was deeply embedded in the machinery of government propaganda—leading the CIA-affiliated Voice of America, managing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and serving as a US diplomat. Tucker himself applied to the CIA. While he claims to have been rejected, his meteoric rise to prominence in the mainstream conservative media suggests otherwise. I tend to believe you don’t become the number one broadcaster on the right in America unless you serve the US agenda moreover. His recent shift from Fox News to an “independent” platform should not be seen as an act of rebellion—but more of a strategic move to preserve his influence in a time when trust in traditional media is eroding. Those who shape the narratives understand that the conservative voter base are more likely to trust messengers who appear detached from the system—unfiltered, rebellious, and willing to discuss the many conspiracies the right now feeds off of.

For me, this is obviously not true independence. It is simply a more modern form of propaganda. And this brings us to the crux of the matter. The significance of Tucker Carlson promoting the gold narrative cannot be overstated. His role as a propagandist doesn’t diminish the impact of this revelation; on the contrary, it makes it that much more intriguing. If those who shape public discourse want Tucker talking about gold, revaluations, and financial resets, it’s because they want every conservative in America talking about it. It’s that simple. Just a few years ago, these ideas were fringe—topics discussed only in niche financial circles—like on my tiny little broadcast! Now, they are suddenly becoming mainstream. That alone should tell you where we are in the timeline.



Now, let’s examine Tucker Carlson’s recent interview and whilst I certainly recommend everyone watching it for themselves, I will summarize some of the messaging that were given in it—then speculate on what might be taking place.