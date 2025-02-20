Hi everyone,

The past few months have been both fascinating and somewhat perplexing for precious metals investors. It all started in late 2024 when an unknown buyer in the U.S. began making unusually large purchases of physical gold bullion. In December, Swiss gold exports to the U.S. surged eleven-fold from the previous month to 64.2 tons—the highest level since March 2022—valued at nearly $6 billion. This spike pushed Comex gold futures to premiums exceeding $50 an ounce over London spot prices, creating lucrative arbitrage opportunities. At the same time, Swiss gold exports to the UK also soared, increasing more than thirteen-fold to 14 tons.

Then, in January, the unthinkable happened. The London gold market defaulted, having been drained of gold by this mystery U.S. buyer, who was demanding physical delivery from the Comex at 15 times the usual rate. Clearly, this entity was determined to accumulate physical gold—fast. And with gold at record highs, price seemed to be no obstacle. But who could wield such influence over a market as strategically vital as gold? In my view, only a select few players could pull this off, with the most likely candidate being the U.S. government or someone acting on its behalf.

But why would the U.S. suddenly be accumulating gold when, for the past year, it has focused on inflating the narrative around Bitcoin and, at times, even discouraging gold investment? For those looking at the bigger picture, it appeared to be a deliberate strategy to suppress gold prices—despite central banks purchasing record amounts over the past five years. Over the last 12 months alone, the dollar price of gold has skyrocketed by 40%. This has come almost entirely from institutional investors however, retail investors—who represent a massive wave of potential capital which would normally have entered the gold space at this point, given the substantial price increase—remain largely unaware. In my opinion, this is all by design.