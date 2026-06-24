This weekend I planned to head out to the hills to write an article. There is a little chapel on top of a nearby mountain I sometimes visit to escape the usual distractions I have at home on the farm. The plan was to park at the bottom, hike up through the forest, sit for a while, and then try to get some words down. But when I arrived, the little car park was full. Which was odd. It’s usually pretty empty.

I drove a little further and saw police managing a road crossing. Then I noticed the signs on trees, arrows on the floor, the tape. A race was underway. For most people this probably wouldn’t mean much. For me, it was like seeing an old friend after years of absence. In a previous life, I was a competitive trail ultrarunner. I still would be, were it not for a chronic injury that ended my brief, and somewhat spectacular rise and fall in the sport.

Trail ultrarunning is exactly what it sounds like: running long distances, as fast as possible, over trails, usually through rugged mountain terrain. The shorter races are around 50km. The longer ones can be 100 miles or more. For those at the front, it is not about simply finishing. It is about competing to win, moving across the course as quickly as your body and mind will allow. Other people enter simply hoping to make it the end before the cut offs, at which point they receive the dreaded DNF aka ‘Did Not Finish’.

It was a strange sport to find myself in, because I hated running growing up. In my late teens I was a boxer, and I only ran because of that. In boxing we called it roadwork. The “work” part tells you all you need to know about how we felt about ‘running’. It meant waking up at 5am, pounding the pavement on empty streets, then spending the rest of the day recovering so we could do some proper training (boxing) in the evening.

In short, running was a necessary evil. If someone asked me about my running, I was quick to correct them. I’m not a runner, I’m a boxer. Boxing was a sport that brought with it a certain level of respect amongst men. Running, in my younger mind, was something meek men in spandex did. I definitely didn’t want to be associated with those guys. Obviously, I was wrong. Young and full of piss and vinegar, as they say. Despite my lack of respect for the sport at the time, looking back I can see I did have some natural affinity for running.

Not because I was fast. Even as a trained runner, I barely broke five minutes for the mile. But I did have a mental and physical propensity for endurance. I could run close to my fastest mile six times in a row during a workout, with only a few minutes recovery between each one, every mile within a second of the last. To a coach, that would stand out as an athlete with good endurance. Importantly, it meant that over longer distances, on tough terrain, where there are more variables than just foot speed, I was able to be competitive.

In truth, I think a big part of my gift for endurance came from having had a particularly difficult childhood, which in turn gave me good endurance. As an athlete I was always able to push myself through a lot of suffering. I refused to quit, and as a boxer I was always willing to train longer and push harder than the other fighters in the gym. So I guess in the end, I was probably better suited to running for 10 hours at a time than boxing for three extremely fast and violent rounds. But I had no desire to become a runner.

That changed in my mid-twenties, during one of life’s rougher patches. Boxing had long since ended and I was working two jobs. During the day I worked with severely autistic children. Two or three nights a week, I also worked supporting counselors who were taking calls from young people in crisis, most of them suicidal. My role was to risk-manage all of that and respond to immediate threats, whether that was a child about to take their own life, or someone disclosing physical or sexual abuse.

It was a lot of pressure. You had the lives of hundreds of children in your hands each and every shift. I was resilient enough for the work, but working two stressful jobs began to take its toll. It was emotionally draining, especially on top of full-time work during the day. To cut a long story short, during this period a few major external life events hit me in quick succession. The kind that leaves you feeling cast adrift, like the life you were working so hard to build has suddenly lost its meaning. It left me deeply unhappy. I am sure you can relate. For over a year I was living under a black cloud.

It was during this period I watched a documentary called Unbreakable: The Western States 100. It followed four elite ultrarunners racing 100 miles through the Sierra Nevada mountains in what is now the oldest 100-mile trail race in the world. The route itself is part of the appeal. Western States is a point-to-point race, run over old dirt roads and trails first established during the California Gold Rush of the 1850’s. Some of the most famous points on the course still hark back to the days men with pickaxes filled the canyons in search of striking it lucky, and finding gold.

Miller’s Defeat, at mile 34.4, is now a major aid station where runners can stop, fill their bottles and take on some food before darting back out to continue the race. But the name comes from an 1850s mining dispute, where a gold miner called Miller lost famously lost a fight in which he tried to trick the old timers into accepting a claim larger then he ought. That the race runs though old mining country certainly adds some mystique to an already legendary course. Trails carved out by men chasing gold and silver. Even today, in some of the brutal canyon sections, old mining equipment from the prospecting days can still be spotted abandoned beside the trail.

The origins of the race itself are almost as fascinating as the course. Before Western States became a foot race, the route was used for a horse race called the Tevis Cup. This was a serious endurance test in its own right. Horses collapsed. Some died. This was not some soft recreational outing through the hills. It was a brutal test of animal and rider across unforgiving terrain. The footrace was birthed out of one such moment, when a local horseman named Gordy Ainsleigh discovered at mile 42 of the Tevis Cup that his horse was in fact lame. Refusing to leave the animal to suffer, he got off to relieve it of the stress and continued the remainder of the horse race on foot, letting the horse pull him out of the canyons rather than carry him.

He made it to the end. Later, reflecting on what had happened, he asked a friend whether he thought it would be possible for him to run the full 100 miles, and do it in under 24 hours. His friend’s response was clear: “Not only do I think you couldn’t run it in under 24 hours, Gordy, I don’t think any man could.” To a man like Gordy Ainsleigh, those were fighting words. So in 1974, he lined up beside the horses and ran the full course, becoming the first man to complete the Tevis Cup on foot in under 24 hours. Not long after that, the Western States 100 footrace was born, and in 1977 it held its inaugural race. Of the 14 runners who started, only three finished.

Today, Western States is the most competitive ultra-trail race in America. Entry alone is an ordeal. Most runners have to go through a complex lottery system, with some waiting over a decade just to get a place on the start line. Elite runners can race their way in through a “golden ticket” by winning one of a handful of qualifying races earlier in the season. The cut off time for the race itself is 30 hours, but completing it in under 24 hours gets you the coveted ‘silver buckle’—noticing a pattern here?

The buckle is one of the most coveted medals awards in all of ultrarunning, with a sub-24-hour finish a lifetime goal for many in the sport. Despite that, the very best runners in the modern era now finish close to 14 hours, which is astonishing given the challenges of the course. The prize for winning is, in essence, to go down in history as one of the sport’s greats. That, and a giant bronze cougar. Of course, it should be gold, but I suspect the cost would be a tad prohibitive.

The documentary I had watched captures the 2010 edition of Western States, following four of the best ultrarunners in the world as they pushed themselves, and each other, to the limits in one of the most exciting races in the history of the event. To be clear, until I saw the film, I didn’t even know the sport existed. It genuinely amazed me to learn that people were not only capable of running those kinds of distances, but that they did it through the mountains, at speed, and competitively.

The film captures lightning in a bottle. Even if you have no interest in running, I highly recommend watching it. It is a beautiful film, filled with drama, and best watched completely oblivious to the outcome. As an aside, this coming Saturday marks the 53rd running of the race.

For me, it wasn’t just the drama of the race that captivated me. It was the scenery that got me as much as the sport. Looking back, I think the universe was trying to speak to me. At the time, I knew very little about trail running or precious metals, but here, in this one race, I got to learn about both. Of course, gold and its relationship to sport and endurance runs much deeper than the Western States 100. Gold has always been symbolic of victory. Of our highest aspirations as a species. The documentary clearly left a lasting impression on me. The day after watching it, I got in the car and drove, apparently aimlessly, but looking back, I can see I was being drawn to where I needed to be.

One hour passed, then another, and eventually I realized I was heading in the direction of the Peak District, a place famous for its mountain trails. I still remember gasping when the car rounded a bend and the hills suddenly came into view. Up until that point, I had never seen a mountain range before. I grew up poor surrounded entirely by concrete, in a city notorious for its crime. To see mountains for the first time was in a very literal sense, breathtaking. But it also felt, strangely, like I was coming home. On that day, I had no map and no idea what I was supposed to be doing there. So I pulled over, found a trailhead, and started hiking. By chance, I had chosen well. It turned out to be one of the most beautiful trails in the region.

Eventually, I reached the top. Exhausted I turned around and took in the vista before me. Having seen the world from above, I knew that was it. I was hooked. When I got home, in a very naive move, I searched for an ultramarathon like the one I had seen in the film. And there it was: a 50km race taking in the same hills I had just visited. So I signed up. Having not run more than three miles in the previous year, and having done almost no running since my boxing days, I now had three months to prepare for a 50KM mountain race.

Of course, it went about as badly as you would expect. I blew up halfway, nearly quit, but somehow kept going and dragged myself to the finish. Not quite last, but almost. But something had shifted. It didn’t matter that I was terrible or that I had suffered the whole way. I crossed the finish line knowing something about myself I hadn’t known before. I decided there and then: this is it. This is who I am now.

Going All In

When I got home, I decided immediately I was going to become a full-time ultrarunner. I am sure my family thought I was having a mental breakdown when they heard I had quit my jobs and was now pursuing running full time. The obvious element in the room being, I was not even local-area level talent at that point. I was just a guy who had watched a film and then finished nearly last in his first ultra.

But I have always been an all-or-nothing person. When something takes hold of me, I can hyper-focus on it. I don’t really dabble or have casual hobbies. I am either extremely interested in something and want to pursue it fully, or not interested at all. That has been true in sport, and later on as a student of monetary history and finance. With running, I immediately devoted myself to learning everything I could. Training theory, how the elites lived and trained, race reports, interviews, books — anything I could get my hands on, I consumed.

I hired a running coach who was similarly obsessive about performance. Within a few months I was already running 100 miles a week on trails, which with the elevation and rough terrain equates to something like 130 miles on the road. Run long distance on hilly trails is not the same as running on manicured sidewalks. It takes longer, and requires a far broader set of skills, such as navigation, the ability to run on technical terrain, strength for climbing steep hills, balance, navigation skills, a strong stomach, self reliance to manage being out in mountains alone for many hours at a time. The mental side of the sport was far greater also, given the sheer amount of time spent on foot.

For this reason, while road running and trail running share the same basic movement, they have very little in common beyond that. I had no interest in pounding pavements, dodging traffic, listening to sirens and sucking in car fumes every day. But running out in the wilderness was something else entirely. Seeing the sun set from a mountaintop. Catching sight of a fox skirting down the hillside mid-run. Being the only person awake to see the first mist of autumn hanging in the valley. Skidding down a steep trail on virgin snow, with not a single soul around.

That autumn I ran my second ultramarathon, this time a 50-miler. I had only been an ultrarunner for six months, but somehow finished second. My coach had been teaching me how to run relaxed and efficiently, and I led from the start until mile 45. Then I got lost, wandered around the forest for 45 minutes, eventually found the course again, and finished just a few minutes behind first place.

It wasn’t exactly a world-class field, but for someone who had nearly finished last in his first race, and was still a total novice to distance running, it told me I had something. The next race, I came first. For whatever reason, I found the sport a perfect fit. Of course, the real goal was to one day compete amongst the very best in the Western States 100, that was always the objective. To do this I knew I had to keep increasing the level of competition while also recognizing that it would take time to physically mature as an ultrarunner. At this point, I began planning a course that would hopefully take me there over the next five years. It was a big ambition, but I was on a trajectory that made it feel possible.

My coach thought so too. He wasn’t a man who spoke with hyperbole, but after six months working together, he said: “Mike, I honestly believe you can go as far as you want in this sport.”

Coming from him, that meant something.

He was the reigning British ultra-trail champion and had finished top 20 at the infamous UTMB, a 100-mile race circumnavigating Mont Blanc. In terms of pure competition, UTMB is arguably the strongest ultra-trail field in the world, though really it is a toss-up between UTMB and Western States. Both sit at the very top of the sport. The difference is that UTMB is more technical with a lot steeper terrain.

For me, though, I was never interested in UTMB. Even back in 2010, it had already taken on the feel of a hyper-commercialised race, taking the pure essence of trail running and commodifying it for profit. Western States, by contrast, remained a non-profit race. It also had a history that UTMB didn’t possess. To digress for a second, UTMB and its money-grabbing was a sign of things to come. Today, private equity is literally buying up the most historic races, hiking entry fees by hundreds of percent, and then riddling the space with sponsors, branding and all the usual nonsense that follows once these parasites get their foot in the door.

In this sense, the races are becoming literal financial assets. But during my time, trail running was still a hidden sport. Very few athletes made a living from it. You turned up, and the elite runners and ordinary runners mingled freely. You started the race together, suffered on the same course, and hung around at the finish line drinking a beer and chatting about the day.

That was what made the sport special. Unlike the vastly more popular triathlon, which had long since sold out and become a mass-participation money spinner, trail running existed outside that world. It attracted people who loved the sport for what it was: testing yourself against nature, moving through wild terrain, and running all day with a small group of like-minded athletes. That humble spirit kept a lot of the worst elements away. UTMB, however, had already started to take the sport in the direction of hyper-materialism, paving the way for the private equity smash and grab now taking place. Fortunately, I got to experience the sport before this.

But going back to Western States, my coach knew my ultimate goal and to my surprise, never doubted it was going to happen. Maybe he was just good at faking it. I really don’t know. But his belief in me had a profound impact on my own self-belief, and with it, my performance.

As well as being a top ultra-trail athlete, he was also a professor in sports psychology, and because of this he knew how to get the very best out of me. When I hired him, I thought he would give me secret elite workouts. Instead, the training itself was almost disappointingly ordinary. Run for an hour, longer if you feel good. Go for an adventure in the mountains: time on feet is what matters. Do five by five-minute repeats: focus on staying relaxed.

It took me a while to realize the real work we were doing was not physical, it was in the mind. He understood that most of our limits in life are not physical. Nor are they always caused by a lack of talent. Anyone can train hard… but what separates the good, from the exceptional? Is it really just biology. He didn’t believe so, and neither do I. It’s the hidden barriers we hardwire into the subconscious mind: what we tell ourselves about who we are, what we are capable of, and what we deserve. His goal as a coach therefore was simple: to get me to the point I truly believed the story I was telling myself. His methods were abstract, and unlike anything I had experienced as a boxer, but I trusted him. In his words, you only need to run as much as you think you need to run—to achieve what you want to achieve.

What did he mean? He meant that for your subconscious mind to accept the version of yourself you hope to become, it has to see you doing what it believes is required to get there. If deep down you believe you need to run 100 miles a week to become an elite runner, then in some sense, you do. Not because 100 miles is some magic number, but because your mind needs the evidence. In essence, the mind will only allow us to become what it truly believes we are capable of becoming. To convince it of more, we have to prove it. We also have to remove doubt and hardwired limiting self beliefs. All of these things are cancerous to our future success.

Growing up, I had it instilled in me that I was destined to fail. It wasn’t an encouraging environment, and it took time to correct that. As a boxer, despite having talent, I self-sabotaged and never made the best of my abilities. My running coach understood how to fix these errors in thinking, however. Not only by removing the negative, but by helping me instill new, expansive self-beliefs. This, I think, is why I rose so quickly in the sport. My work ethic was key, of course. Without that, nothing happens. But the mindset we were building was crucial. Without it, I think I would have become pretty good. But probably not a winner. With it, I was able to find a flow state in running that led to great leaps in performance.

My coach was living proof of his own theory. In his 50’s he became the British ultra-trail champion, beating the best runners in the country, most of whom were half his age. Later, he was picked to run for Great Britain at the World Championships. He was an ‘old man’ and yet nobody could beat him at these events. His training was diametrically opposed to what most people thought you needed to do to compete at that level. He was a world-class runner who, on paper, trained like a local club runner. He could have run 100 miles a week if he wanted to, but he didn’t. As he put it: “I only run about 30 to 40 miles a week, nice and slow... but I do 100 miles every week in non-physical training.” That was code for mental training.

Clearly, he was a talented athlete. No doubt about that. But he was also doing things he shouldn’t really have been able to do, which was the point. He had found a way to get more out of himself than the science could explain. So I set about following his philosophy on training. He believed in me because he understood that even if I didn’t have the aerobic base of people who had been running since they were kids, I could overcome that through perfected performance psychology. In ultrarunning, the mind matters more than physiology.

Once I bought in, I went all in on the process, and the results followed.

The races were like celebrations that punctuated the each successive bloc of training. But it wasn’t just about competing. Ultrarunning is the kind of sport that attracts interesting people, because just completing these events is a serious undertaking. The faster runners raced, but many runners turned up just to compete against themselves. And between the two, I actually admired the slower runners the most. Whilst I might finish in seven hours in a 50 mile race, the back of the pack runners could be out there for 20. These were everyday people. The postman. The school teacher. The single mother. Not highly trained athletes, just people who loved the mountains and understood the value of endurance.

There was something beautiful about that.

We all shared the same course, whether you were at the front trying to win or further back simply trying to finish. Everyone was out there facing the same basic test: the mountain, the weather, the distance, and the limits of the body. Some races took place in freezing winter conditions, others in scorching heat. Either way, scores of people toed the start line to give their best effort.

That is one of the fascinating things about human beings. We are not the fastest animal, nor the strongest, but we are extraordinarily well adapted for endurance. Our ability to sweat means we can cool ourselves while continuing to move, rather than having to stop, pant, or collapse from heat as most animals do. Our upright posture, long legs, efficient gait and infinitely creative mind all point towards the same conclusion: we were born to run.

This was one of the ideas made famous in Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. Human beings did not survive the long arc of history because we could overpower everything in front of us. We survived because we could endure. Through persistence hunting, man learned to track prey over vast distances, using our superior cooling system to overcome the animal’s superior speed. The animal could sprint faster, but it could not cool itself as efficiently while moving. We could sweat, regulate heat, keep going, and slowly turn an animals speed into weakness. If the team of hunters remained patient and continued to press, eventually the animal would overheat, tire, and collapse from exhaustion.

That is an astonishing thing to consider. That God designed human beings for long days under the sun, for movement across distance, for patience, suffering and persistence. In this way, ultrarunning harks back to something primitive in us. The very roots of our survival. Endurance. Both men and women were created for this very thing.

It should come as no surprise then, that ultrarunning is one of the few sports where the performance gap between men and women narrows most dramatically. Women, adapted for carrying a child in the womb, going through labour, and then raising children, are naturally inclined towards great endurance. Men, as the physically stronger sex, have fewer advantages over women in events where brute force matters less than patience, pain tolerance, and the ability to keep going when things start to fall apart.

In this way, ultrarunning perfectly encapsulates what is beautiful about human beings. We are built for struggle. Men and women. Together, we complement one another superbly. Together, we endure through adversity. There is no war between the sexes, because each carries something different and necessary. The Stoics understood this. Seneca reminded us: “Fire is the test of gold; adversity, of strong men.” Of course, by men he was speaking of mankind. When it comes to endurance, both men and women meet the same fire. All of us are revealed by it.

For those who want to understand endurance on a more philosophical level, I highly recommend reading the Stoics. As an athlete their words had a profound impact.

“What would have become of Hercules, do you think, if there had been no lion, hydra, stag or boar – and no savage criminals to rid the world of? What would he have done in the absence of such challenges? Obviously he would have just rolled over in bed and gone back to sleep. So by snoring his life away in luxury and comfort he never would have developed into the mighty Hercules.”

– Epictetus

The Sprinters Vs the Ultrarunners In Finance

In every race, there was always somebody who went out too fast. These people can look brilliant for a while, and when you are inexperienced, you might be fooled into thinking they are running away with it. But those who have been around the sport long enough know better. I learned early in my ultrarunning career that the person in first place at mile one is rarely the person in first place at mile sixty-one. It is not about who looks best out of the gun. It is about who slows down the least. In longer races, it wasn’t uncommon for me to reach halfway only just inside the top 10, but still go on to win.

Today, patience is a dirty word. The world celebrates instant gratification and materialism over patience and virtue. It is not about what you can do, or the content of your character, but what you have. What you look like. Who can shout the loudest. Children brought up in this culture are being set up to fail, unless there is serious parental intervention. Each successive generation is weaker and less resilient than the last, trained to chase comfort, approval and distraction rather than hardship, discipline and truth.

But in life, as in ultramarathons, things rarely go to plan. At some point, adversity will arrive. Physical and mental struggle are certain. You are not escaping that. If we are to handle these difficulties properly, we must prepare long in advance. Our grandparents understood this. They kept a food store with at least 12 months of food in it. This impressed nobody. There were no medals handed out for the hours spent planting, harvesting, preserving and stacking jars on a shelf. But it gave them security. It meant that when hard times arrived, they were not immediately at the mercy of the system.

Success on race day was much the same. You had to put the hay in the barn well before the competition, so you could endure when it really counted. Winning might have been the intention, but I understood that is not always possible. Refusing to quit, however, was always within my power. Of course, I knew that would only be possible if I had put the work in ahead of time. Preparing for the best of conditions, and the worst.

There are obvious parallels between ultrarunning and finance. Unfortunately, today finance has come to resemble a casino with a strip club attached. It is a den of inequity, designed to appeal to the greedy and superficial parts of human nature. What is the next trend? What is moving fastest? What can be flipped for a quick profit? These questions have become far more important than asking what is real, what is valuable, and what can endure even the most adverse conditions. I was immediately repulsed by this kind of “investing”. Naturally, I became a contrarian.

That is why gold caught my attention so early in my study of finance. If the entire investing world had become obsessed with speed, leverage, hype and quick flips, gold represented the opposite impulse. It was patient and grounded in nature. I could see that if any asset best represents the defining qualities of the real world, it is gold. To extend the metaphor, gold is not a sprinter, and it is not even a marathoner. It is the ultrarunner of finance. It is not going to make you rich overnight. For long stretches, gold can look a little bit like the old man nobody is paying attention to, the one people assume has had his day, only to find him quietly overtaking them at mile 83.