We’ve spent much of this year talking about gold and silver, and rightly so, but back in February I flagged uranium as one of the most attractive risk–reward setups in the market. I’ve been extremely bullish on the sector for years, so I view any major pullback as an opportunity to add to my position. That’s why I titled my piece “A Gift in Uranium”. Having peaked in 2024, we saw more than a year of steady decline in uranium, but going into March of 2025, I sensed we were close to a bottom. The selling looked exhausted, sentiment was washed out, and some of my favorite companies were trading at levels I considered a steal.

When it comes to buying stocks, my approach is simple: I’m a strategic value investor who focuses on commodities and precious metals. I look for those brief moments when the market has badly mis-priced an asset that I’m already extremely bullish on. It requires a lot of patience—and a contrarian mindset. Because it involves buying something when nobody cares anymore. Usually after a brutal sell off, when only the die-hards remain—and even they’re about to throw in the towel because they bought at less favorable levels. But that’s when the real opportunity knocks.

So I wait for these moments. One thing I learned early on as an investor: you make your money when you buy, not when you sell. Picking the right sector or asset isn’t enough, if you want to get great returns without taking on a lot of risk. You have to get the timing right also, and back in late February this year, uranium hit the sweet spot for me to want to invest again. After 13 straight months of decline, the market was badly beat up, and many companies in the sector were trading well below their intrinsic value. So I wrote my article explaining why it could be a compelling entry point for subscribers.

In that piece, I highlighted Yellow Cake PLC—arguably one of the cleanest ways to play the uranium story. The company doesn’t mine uranium; it simply buys and holds it. As the value of uranium rises, so does the value of the company. At the time, the stock was trading at a steep discount to its NAV, which made the setup even more compelling. For U.S. investors, I recommended the Sprott Uranium Trust, which offers similar exposure—again, without the added risk and volatility of owning miners directly.

Since my alert just seven months ago, Yellow Cake (YCA) is up 32%, and Sprott Uranium Trust (U.UN) 35%. If you had of bought your position in three tranches, as I typically recommend, you’d have been buying through the very bottom of the decline, with current gains over 40%.

Great returns thus far—but my goal in buying shares of Yellow Cake isn’t to sell anytime soon. I’m accumulating and holding, because I remain extremely bullish. The uranium story, in my view, has only just begun. Geopolitical shifts, supply constraints, and the coming surge in energy demand to meet the needs of AI ensure that uranium is going to be in the spotlight for many years to come.

So whilst February was a particularly attractive entry point—given Yellow Cake was down 50% from its March 2024 high—the stock still trades 22% below that peak. In my opinion there is plenty of upside ahead in the coming years, and even though I’m not currently adding to my position, if we see a market pullback in October, I certainly will be.

Which is why I wanted to give you the heads up now. So in the following article I am going to share what it is about uranium that makes me so bullish, and why I think YCA and U.UN are the best vehicles to play the narrative for the risk conscious investor.