Today oil spiked +4% on the news Iran had fired ballistic missiles at Israel, with many assuming a new phase of escalation had begun. Within hours, the entire move was erased.

Oil has erased ALL gains made since open, now trading near $94, after Iran announced an END to military operations against Israel

Personally, I wasn’t surprised to see the move fade. Nor am I surprised that the price of oil is down 18% in three weeks. To explain why, I am going to start with a question: How often in finance does a view with near-complete consensus amongst analysts, media commentators and retail investors actually turn out to be correct?

I’ll answer it for you. Somewhere between rarely and never.

Which is why for me, as a contrarian investor, consensus is one of the biggest warning signs of a coming shift. By the time mass participation shows up in any important narrative, you are usually very late in the game. The story has already traveled from insiders, to analysts, to commentators, to the media, and finally to the public. That is normally when I start looking for the trap.

Today’s fakeout in Oil

Firstly, we need to remind ourselves that the mainstream media are not genuine purveyors of news. Their job is to drive narratives into the public mind through repetition until the narrative becomes embedded. So when they are all talking about the same thing, in the same way, at the same time, you had better believe you are being misdirected somewhere. The trick is figuring out where, and to what degree

As an investor, when the public, the press and the analysts all line up behind the same investment idea, I become extremely sceptical. Something else is almost certain to happen. Think back to 2025. That was supposed to be the year of Bitcoin. Finally, as if by magic, it had the backing of BlackRock, the ETFs were approved, institutional money was supposedly flooding in, and the President was literally shilling for it. How could it fail?

There was almost total consensus around the narrative. This was not confined to the mainstream media or the usual crypto cheerleaders either. A number of people in the gold and silver space had also become converts, including some I respect, like Luke Gromen, who argued that Bitcoin might even become a new reserve asset for the United States.

That is how big the Bitcoin narrative was early in 2025.

Then what happened? The price collapsed in November and Bitcoin finished the year as the worst-performing major asset of 2025. Right now, halfway through 2026, it is the worst-performing asset class of this year as well. Michael Saylor is selling. Luke Gromen admitted he sold most of his BTC in December 2025, although he said he plans to buy back again later.

So this is what I mean about consensus, and how easily it can wrong-foot people. Especially when the consensus narrative plays directly into their own biases. None of us are immune to this, which is why we need to be doubly careful right now regarding oil.

Case in point, we had a similar situation with the gold and silver miners in January 2026. Given the massive outperformance of metals in 2025, the miners had been on a tear. But what had begun as a fringe idea which only those of us in the precious metals space believe in had, by January 2026, become a crowded space. It was around this point I began warning people to be extra cautious. The returns had already been explosive and I could see my old friend Mr Consensus walking back into the room.

By January, it was almost impossible to find anyone who was not predicting another major leg higher in the miners. Few, if any, were worried about declines at that point. In terms of the investor psychology cycle, I could see we were either at, or very close to, euphoria. That moment when people forget about risk and throw caution to the wind entirely. Even the mainstream media were beginning to talk favorably about metals, which is always a major red flag.

Fast forward to February and we saw one of the worst single-day declines in silver in history. The miners were crushed and right now, many individual companies are down 40–50%. In other words, the exact opposite of what people were expecting to happen is what transpired. Those who were buying close to the top are now trapped, needing a $100 gain in their companies just to break even. And here’s the thing. It is not that people are stupid, or that they have no good reason to believe what they believe. In terms of silver, we know about the huge supply deficits. We know about the geopolitical reasons why supply is likely to be constrained. We understand the inflationary narrative. But if things were that simple, that we just buy at any price and it works out, we would all be rich.

The simple fact is that true contrarianism is about questioning narratives, even our own. We can be right in the long term and wrong in the short term, and as investors, the key is not making the kind of mistakes that damage our long-term wealth accumulation. Buying into a narrative that everyone else is also buying into, at the same time, for the same reasons, is one of the fastest ways to lose money I know of.

Smart investing is about finding asymmetry. That usually means buying something before the crowds are aware of the narrative and before they have all piled into the assets attached to it. Two of my best returning stocks in 2025, for example, were lithium companies.

Lithium, you say? What the hell did lithium do?

Exactly. Most people have no clue, which is the point. The price of lithium had collapsed around 90% in three years, and many of the underlying stocks had been crushed by a similar amount. I saw opportunity there precisely because the narrative was so dead. The consensus view was that there was a huge oversupply of lithium, prices would remain depressed for years, and the whole space was basically uninvestable.

That was consensus too, just at the other end of the spectrum. Instead of everybody believing a sector could only go up, everybody believed it was hopeless. For me, that is often a good sign the bottom is close. In terms of the companies I bought, the first was Arcadium Lithium, which was taken over by Rio Tinto just months after I bought it, leading to a 100% return. The other was Albemarle, which has risen more than 200% since that time. As usual, the ‘experts’ were dead wrong.

My point being that consensus to the downside or consensus to the upside, it does not matter. It is almost always wrong at the point where it matters most. That is why consensus is one of my key indicators as an investor, both for opportunity and for risk.

Which brings us back to oil.

Right now, we are at yet another one of these consensus crossroads, because almost everybody is certain oil is going much higher. $150 a barrel. $200 a barrel. Maybe more. And on the surface, that view makes complete sense. The US has effectively forced the Strait of Hormuz shut for three months now, with 90 days being the key deadline by which supplies shipped prior to the closure are expected to be exhausted.

In terms of the reality of the closure, we can see the daily shipping traffic data, so at least on that front, we know we are not being completely lied to. They really have collapsed the flow of oil out of the Strait, along with a whole host of other critical resources, including phosphate and urea.

Next we have inventories, and this is where things become far more murky, because you and I cannot verify how much oil nations are actually holding. We are simply told. If we accept the official story, we are now hitting critically low levels across numerous countries. Again, that makes complete sense given what we know about the Strait. But can we be sure the numbers we’re being given are legitimate? The truth is, we actually have no way of knowing that.

What know they lie to us about numbers all the time.

Jobs data, inflation numbers, crime statistics, polling, growth figures — pretty much everything they can lie about, they do. So when the same people who have spent years cooking the books and lying to me suddenly tell me inventories are critically low and prices are about to explode higher, I do not immediately say, “Well, that settles it then.” I ask what they want me to believe, who benefits from me believing it, and what I am not supposed to be looking at.

For those who think this is all a little bit too much, don’t forget that a few years ago we were told the hospitals were overflowing. We were told they were packed with sick and dying people infected with a deadly virus. We were shown charts, models, experts, daily press conferences and constant terrifying headlines. This wasn’t location-specific either. Literally every major G20 nation played along on such a scale it still beggars belief.

I saw first hand the reality of that data following a somewhat humorous occurrence involving my friends father, who was so terrified of covid that, after a night of heavy whisky drinking, he convinced himself his hangover was the deadly disease and that he was about to die. So he called himself an ambulance for himself at work and off he went to the allegedly overflowing hospital, having said the magic C word. So busy was this hospital that, after confirming to him that no, he was not dying, he was simply hungover, they told him: “But just to make sure, we’ll keep you in for a few days.”

Yes, my friends. The hospital was literally so empty that he was allowed to just hang around there for days. When I went to pick him up after his four-day stay, it felt like something out of a horror film. The abandoned hospital. This was after they had turned away anyone and everyone who was not ill with “Covid”, while happily allowing the man with pretend Covid to enjoy a four-day hotel stay! Clearly, this was part of that specific hospital’s data-fudging operation.

And of course, this was not some isolated experience. Videos were surfacing everywhere showing the same empty hospital phenomenon, while the media and medical establishment were telling the public the precise opposite. We were told the hospitals were overflowing and that people were dying in car parks because there was just so much…damn…covid. The reality was empty wards and doctors planning their next TikTok dance.

My point is simple. When you control the data and the media, you can make reality look however the hell you want. You can impress a narrative upon the world. You can create the appearance of crisis through theater, charts, modelling, press conferences, expert panels and official statements, while the actual reality sits somewhere else entirely. Now, the Strait of Hormuz closure is clearly real. They have closed it. That much we know. But that is the only part we know for certain. Everything else is a hall of mirrors.

So let’s look at what we might be missing in the oil story, and why the consensus view of higher prices is not the safe bet people think it is. In fact, it could well be that people are preparing for the wrong shock entirely.